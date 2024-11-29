Opposition is misleading citizens and busy plotting against the country: PM Modi in Odisha | Latest news India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday slammed the Congress and opposition parties, saying those who view power as a birthright have not been able to hold power at the Center for the last 10 years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering at an event, in Bhubaneswar, on Friday. (PTI) While addressing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in Odisha capital Bhubaneswar, the Prime Minister accused the opposition of “misleading” the citizens of the country, alleging that, out of anger, the party was “plotting” against the country. I have seen different colors of politics while working as CM and PM. In politics, I agree that political opposition is very natural in politics. There may be different opinions regarding any decision. Political parties also continue to organize movements to convey their message to the public, Modi was quoted as saying by ANI. ALSO READ: 'Ek hai toh safe hai is now India's slogan': PM Modi on Maharashtra poll results They also express their opinions while remaining within the limits of democracy and the Constitution… But for some time now, you all must have felt a big change. The spirit of the Indian Constitution is crushed; all the norms of democracy are rejected. Those who consider power as their birthright have had no power at the Center in the last decade. Today, they are angry at the people of the country who blessed someone else from day one, he said. The shop of lies has been operating for 50-60 years: PM Modi Continuing his attack, the Prime Minister said: “This situation has filled them with such anger that they are busy plotting against the country. These people began to vent their anger on the public. They started fooling people into taking the country seriously. wrong direction.” ALSO READ: Rejected opposition tries to control the House: Modi Their store of lies and rumors has been around for 50 to 60 years. Now they have intensified this campaign. In such a situation, for the awakened citizens, for the BJP workers, for those who love the country and respect the Constitution, the actions, intentions and deeds of these people become a big challenge, Modi added. “That is why I would like to tell all our compatriots that we must remain vigilant at all times and continue to raise awareness. We must expose every lie,” he added. On Opposition Chowkidar's remarks ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, PM Modi said, “These power-hungry people have done nothing but lie to the public. When one of their lies doesn't work on people, they make up a bigger lie. » “They are doing the same thing to give false assurances to their workers as well. The Chowkidar, who was a thief for them in 2019, became honest in 2024 and they could not call the Chowkidar a thief even once. Their only goal is to seize power in one way or another by deceiving the people of the country,” he said. PM Modi further accused opposition parties of “running a wrong campaign” against the BJP-led Centre. The Odisha poll results surprised many leading political pundits, who had completely dismissed the idea of ​​BJP forming government in the state… BJP's electoral success in Odisha, the Haryana and Maharashtra shows the strength of our party activists, Modi asserted. (With ANI entries)

