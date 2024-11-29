INDONESIA Exception in Jakarta: voters against Islamic sectarianism



In Indonesian local elections, party candidates that supported Jokowi and Prabowo won everywhere except Jakarta. Mindful of what happened six years ago during the campaign against Christian Governor Ahok, local voters pointedly rejected the Kamil-Suswono list, which courted radical Islamist groups.

Jakarta (AsiaNews) – For the first time, Indonesian regional elections were held simultaneously across the country on Wednesday. The results confirm the continuing influence of former President Joko Widodo weeks ago, after he handed over power to his successor, Prabowo Subianto, a former rival turned ally. Two gubernatorial candidates backed by Widodo were elected in the key provinces of Central Java and East Java. But this general trend seems to have had an important exception: Jakarta. For what? Despite the official designation of Nusantara as the country's new capital, Jakarta will remain the center of power for a long time to come. The Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P)[*] of former President Megawati Sukarnoputri, now Widodo's rival, backed former Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, who ran with film producer Rano Karno as his deputy. According to initial results, both candidates appear to have exceeded the 50 percent threshold by a handful of votes, which would avoid a runoff. This result is contested by Ridwan Kamil and his number two, Suswono, both supported by Golkar (who supported both Prabowo and Joko Widodo) who, while awaiting the official statement from the Electoral Commission, are demanding a second round. If the Jakarta results are confirmed, their importance goes well beyond the Jokowi–Megawati rivalry. Pramono's success is the result of the lesson voters learned from the 2017 vote, when then-Jakarta Gov. Basuki “Ahok” Tjahaja Purnama was defeated in the second round by Anies Baswedan, the controversial Minister of Education in the Widodo government. Ahok, a Christian and symbol of the country's unity, fought corruption and uncontrolled spending during his mandate. To pursue his political ambition to rule Jakarta, Anies began wearing clothing that emphasized his Islamic profile during the election campaign, often sporting a white shirt and the traditional cook (Indonesian cap). With not-so-veiled messages, he insisted that Jakarta, a Muslim-majority city, deserved a Muslim governor. Ultimately, Ahok was accused of blasphemy for quoting a verse from the Quran during the election campaign. This allowed Anies to win. He was later re-elected, but during his term he undid all the positive work Ahok did as governor. Many open public works projects were neglected, becoming completely unmanageable, and public funds were squandered on hosting Formula E car races. During this election, the alliance supported by Prabowo and Widodo also tried to play the Muslim identity card, by flanking its presidential candidate Kamil with a running mate like Suswono, close to the Islamist Prosperous Justice Party ( PKS).[†]). Support for the Kamil-Suswono ticket was even announced at a meeting in Mecca. This time, however, Jakarta voters – less concerned about the Megawati-Widodo rivalry – pointedly opted for a list without ties to radical Islamist groups, including the notorious Islamic Defense Front (FPI), choosing nationalists like Pramono and Rano who have no links with them. used religious arguments to defend their cause. The results of certain Catholic candidates in these elections deserve some attention. In Semarang, the capital of Central Java, a woman of Chinese origin, Agustina Wilujeng Pramesti, beat all other candidates, becoming the city's first Catholic female mayor. In North Toraja, a regency in South Sulawesi, Andrew Branch Silambi, also a Catholic, was elected deputy regent in a town where Yohanis Bassang is the incumbent mayor. Finally, Sherly Tjoanda, a Christian, will be the new governor of the North Moluccas, a predominantly Muslim province, succeeding her husband who died in an accident. [*] Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle. [†] Prosperous Justice Party.

