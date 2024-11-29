PM Modi underlines importance of properly handling differences during meeting with Jinping: EAM





During his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Kazan last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed the importance of properly handling differences and differences between India and China and not letting them disrupt peace and tranquility in border areas. Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said this in the Lok Sabha on Friday while replying to a question on the border issue with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. Prime Minister Modi and Jinping spoke on the sidelines of the 16th BRICS summit in Kazan on October 23, two days after India and China reached an agreement on disengagement at Demchok and Depsang, the last two points of friction along the LAC in eastern Ladakh. The disengagement on these two points marked the virtual end of a more than four-year impasse between the two sides in the region. At a press briefing, Foreign Office spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, responding to a question on patrolling in the disputed areas, only said that work was being done and progress was being made. In his response to the Lok Sabha, Jaishankar said, “During the meeting, Prime Minister Modi welcomed the comprehensive disengagement agreement and resolution of relevant issues arising in 2020 in the India-China border areas . “He stressed the importance of properly handling differences and disputes and not letting them disturb peace and tranquility in the border area,” he added. The Minister of Foreign Affairs also referred to the remarks made on October 21 by the spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Lin Jian. The official said China welcomed the progress made and would continue to work with India for the proper implementation of these resolutions. The statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry, following the meeting between Prime Minister Modi and President Jinping, mentioned that the two leaders welcomed the significant progress made through intensive communication on resolving relevant issues in the border areas, Jaishankar said. The government regularly addresses any transgressions along the Latin America and Caribbean region with the Chinese side through established mechanisms, including border staff meetings, flag meetings, working mechanism meetings for consultation and coordination on India-China border affairs, as well as through diplomatic channels, he added. . “During the meeting between Prime Minister Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Kazan on October 23, it was agreed that relevant dialogue mechanisms at the level of the Foreign Minister and other officials would be used to stabilize and rebuild bilateral relations,” he said. Jaishankar also spoke about his meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Brazil on November 18. “The discussions focused on the next steps in India-China relations. It was agreed that a meeting of special representatives and the Foreign Secretary-Deputy Minister mechanism would take place soon,” he said. -he declared. “Among the steps discussed were resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra pilgrimage, data sharing on trans-border rivers, direct flights between India and China and media exchanges,” he said.

