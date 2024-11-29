Problems mount within Imran Khan's party, petition in Punjab assembly calls for ban on PTI





Days after their protest in Islamabad, a resolution was presented in the Punjab Assembly Secretariat seeking a ban on Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party. Rana Muhammad Fayyaz, leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) who introduced the resolution demanded strict action against the PTI, calling it a 'disruptive group' . Imran Khan's party has been plagued by similar growing unrest. petitions seeking a ban on his party were also presented in the Balochistan assembly, accusing his party of harming key institutions. The resolution, supported by provincial ministers, accused the PTI of orchestrating violent protests, including attacks on public and military properties during the May protests. September 9, 2023. These protests erupted following the arrest of PTI founder Imran Khan. In response, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a high-level meeting on Thursday to review the law and order situation and ordered the training of specialized anti-riot forces to prevent future unrest, according to Geo News. Sharif slammed the PTI for causing billions of rupees worth of damage, saying: “Rather than pursuing legal avenues, the PTI tried to create chaos by marching on Islamabad. He called on authorities to develop a strategy to prevent such incidents and ensure that perpetrators are brought to justice. The PTI's “do or die” protest in Islamabad caused widespread disruption before being abruptly ended following a government crackdown. More than 1,150 protesters were arrested, including 64 Afghan nationals, and authorities reported the recovery of weapons, ball bearings and spiked clubs at the premises. Afghan detainees. For his part, PTI leader Salman Akram Raja claimed that 20 deaths occurred during the protests, a statement rejected by the authorities. The PTI condemned the actions of Pakistani forces, calling them a “massacre” and accusing the government of inhumanity. The protest turned violent on Tuesday, leading to the deaths of four security forces and two PTI supporters.

