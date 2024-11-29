'Bored' Barron Looks Embarrassed to See Trump and Musk Dancing at Thanksgiving Dinner





Remember when Trump included Musk in his family photo at the election watch party? It seems he has taken this new relationship seriously. On November 28, the Tesla owner joined the president-elect, new First Lady Melania Trump, and their son Barron, who was returning from college to celebrate the family holiday, at their Thanksgiving dinner in Florida.

Musk and Trump were seen having fun while dancing to 'YMCA' (photo x (video))

During the action-packed evening, Musk and Trump were seen having fun dancing to “YMCA,” while netizens pointed out Barron and Melania's expressions, suggesting they didn't really seem excited about the impromptu dance session.

Elon Musk and Donald Trump have fun at the YMCA

Among the various clips that appeared during the evening featuring the “Fab 4”, the one republished by the CEO of SpaceX on his X account, wishing everyone a happy Thanksgiving, attracted the attention of Internet users. The video shows Musk sitting next to Trump while “YMCA” plays in the background, with the MAGA enthusiastically pumping his hands on the table before tapping Musk on the shoulder.

Also read: Putin sends chilling warning to Trump over security as he threatens kyiv with Oreshnik missile strike

The duo then busted out some moves, raising their hands in the air and saying a few words before adjusting their chairs. As the pace dropped, Trump moved to his right, encouraging Barron, who seemed the least interested in joining the party but managed to smile in response, as did his mother Melania. The NYU freshman was seen sitting between his parents, wearing a suit and red tie.

Is he embarrassed? Looks like Barron is done with it, one social media user commented on the video. Why isn't Elon with his family? » a second user chimed in. It's brother-level stuff, especially with Barron just getting embarrassed by it. Which makes it better, joked a third. Barrons says, “Okay, have we had enough of this song yet, Father?” Elon felt right at home. Looks like he even took Don Jr.'s place at the table!

Also read: 10-year-old child abandoned by smugglers at the US border on Thanksgiving, found sobbing and searching for his parents

While many made fun of Elon never returning home, others expressed gratitude to the duo for saving democracy. America is healing, someone joked. It's legendary. America is so back. OMG, it makes me so happy to see him smiling and swinging, Musk YMCA-ing, Barron, Melania smiling and relaxed. The absolute hell they went through is something no one deserves. It makes me smile!! 🙂 🙂 It's so great not to be scared by a new disaster every day.

Elon Musk reveals what he said to Sylvester Stallone

In another clip from the evening, billionaire CEO Elon Musk was seen chatting with Sylvester Stallone, with Trump also in the frame, although he seemed too preoccupied to interrupt their conversation. Many viewers were curious about what the two might be discussing amid the loud music, and Musk later revealed on his X account that they were talking about Demolition Man. I was telling @TheSlyStallone that I just re-watched Demolition Man and how much he predicted the crazy future woke 30 years ago!

The iconic Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, has been Trump's primary residence since 1985. His other children, including Eric, Lara and Tiffany Trump, were also in attendance. The moment follows a viral AI-generated Thanksgiving video that Trump shared, which parodied the classic 1989 Christmas holiday while attacking Democrats such as Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and Nancy Pelosi.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/us-news/bored-barron-looks-embarrassed-watching-trump-and-musk-dance-at-thanksgiving-dinner-101732858519054.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos