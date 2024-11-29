Minister of State Regarding President Prabowo's Military Secretariat: We Understand Major General Ariyo's Background





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Minister of the Secretary of State (Mensesneg) Prasetyo Hadi emphasized that President Prabowo Subianto chose TNI Major General Ariyo Windutomo as the head of the Presidential Secretariat or Kasetpres because his competence was considered the best. Prasetyo believes that Ariyo, who has a military background, can provide support for Prabowo's duties.

“Yes, I think that whatever it is (the choice of whether or not to join the army). We understand very well that Majen Ariyo's track record deserves to be there. “We are sure that he will be able to carry out his duties in the best possible way,” said Prasetyo after the inauguration ceremony at the Krida Bhakti Building, Ministry of State Secretariat, Central Jakarta this morning, Friday, November 29 2024.

Ariyo officially served as head of the presidential secretariat replacing Heru Budi Hartono after his inauguration. In total, around 25 officials from the Ministry of State Secretariat were appointed by Prasetyo Hadi.

“It is an inauguration because there is an adjustment of functions, a merger of functions of the cabinet secretariat under the state secretariat. So the consequence is rotation and postings,” said Prasetyo, a party politician Gerindra.

Heru's replacement, Ariyo, is known to have served as head of the Defense University's supervisory unit. Ariyo's transfer to the palace was approved by TNI Commander Agus Subiyanto, as stated in the TNI Commander's Decree number Kep/1332/X/2024 which was signed on October 31, 2024.

Besides Ariyo who was appointed Kasetpres, TNI Major General Kosasih was appointed as the President's Military Secretary. Kosasih was previously an expert to the Minister of Defense for security.

The 7th President Joko Widodo entrusted bureaucrat Heru as head of the Presidential Secretariat since 2017. He was the former head of the DKI Jakarta Regional Asset Financial Management Agency under Governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama between 2015 and 2017.

In 2022, Heru was appointed as acting governor of Jakarta to fill the vacancy left by Anies Baswedan. Heru's name was no longer proposed by the DPRD DKI Jakarta to the Ministry of Interior after his term expired.

