Elon Musk stands at Donald Trump's Thanksgiving dinner at Mar-a-Lago

Elon Musk received an exuberant ovation at President-elect Donald Trump's Thanksgiving celebration at Mar-a-Lago.

The billionaire spent the evening Thursday alongside his mother, Maye Musk, and the president-elect for the celebratory dinner at the club. Trump's youngest son, Barron, and his wife Melania Trump shared the same table.

Musk and his mother waved to the crowd as club celebrants stood and cheered for the tech billionaire, who was captured in footage shared on social media. Later clips showed Trump and Musk sitting at the table and listening to YMCA, the president-elect's signature song. Musk and Trump got carried away with the song, while the other participants stood up, danced and filmed the action.

Earlier this week, Musk reposted a message on X claiming that he and Trump were basically best friends. The original post included a clip of Musk's mother praising her son's relationship with the president-elect, describing them as friends who have fun together.

open image in gallery

Elon Musk and Donald Trump listen to the YMCA during Thanksgiving celebration at Mar-a-Lago (ALX/X)

Of course, I saw them together, but for a very short time, she told Fox Business. I live in New York and they are at Mar-a-Lago or [at a] SpaceX launches, and they seem to be having a lot of fun.

She added: It's nice for both of them to have fun, and [Elon] he really respects him a lot and he's really happy that there's a future for America now.

Maye Musk also claimed in the interview that it was demeaning for people to call her son, the richest man in the world, rich.

I don't like the word rich or billionaire or things like that because I think it's degrading, she added. I think he's the genius of the world, and people love him for it! They love him because of what he does and they respect him. And I'm very proud of him.

Musk is considered the president-elect's first pal and the future first lady enjoys having the billionaire by her side, a source close to Trump told Page Six last week.

open image in gallery

Elon Musk has stood by the president-elect since winning the White House earlier this month (Getty Images)

But other insiders have suggested that Musk and Trump's close relationship may not last.

Veteran technology journalist Kara Swisher told CNN earlier this month that Trump insiders had described Musk's growing influence and seemingly warm ties to the president-elect as strange.

But he's not going anywhere until Trump kicks him out, Swisher conceded. Which could happen, because they are both very strong personalities who like to be the center of attention.

The president-elect has also repeatedly joked that he won't be able to get Musk out of office.

Elon, what a job, what a job he's doing, Trump said earlier this month in his first major speech after winning the White House. He's great, he's a really good guy. You know, he loves this place. I can't get him out of here.

The day before, Trump had made virtually the same joke during a meeting with House Republicans: “Elon is not going home. I can't get rid of him, at least until I love him not.

Trump chose Musk to co-chair the new Department of Government Effectiveness, which will operate outside of government, alongside former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. Musk is already identifying some government employees with fake jobs as he recommends mass layoffs once Trump takes office in January.

