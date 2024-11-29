Winning factors in the 2024 regional elections





CALON gubernur dan wakil gubernur yang disokong koalisi partai pendukung Presiden Prabowo Subianto memenangi pemilihan kepala daerah 2024 di sejumlah wilayah kunci. Di antaranya Jawa Barat, Jawa Tengah, Jawa Timur, Sumatera Utara, dan Banten. Mereka hanya hampir pasti kalah di Jakarta. Efek dukungan mantan presiden Joko Widodo tak sepenuhnya bekerja optimal. [–> [–> [–> Dukungan Joko Widodo berpengaruh dalam pemilihan Gubernur Jawa Tengah dan Jawa Timur. Berdasarkan exit poll Litbang Kompas, sebanyak 56,3 persen pemilih Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin mencoblos pasangan nomor urut dua itu karena Jokowi menyokong mantan Kepala Kepolisian Daerah Jawa Tengah tersebut. Di Jawa Timur, dukungan Jokowi mendorong sekitar 63,8 persen responden memilih pasangan Khofifah Indar Parawansa-Emil Dardak. [–> Calon Gubernur Jakarta, Ridwan Kamil, yang mendapat dukungan dari Jokowi hampir pasti kalah dari Pramono Anung, kandidat dari Partai Demokrasi Indonesia Perjuangan. Pramono mengklaim meraih 50,07 persen suara. Keunggulan Pramono disebabkan partai politik yang mendukungnya cukup solid. Menurut kajian exit poll dari Saiful Mujani Research and Consulting yang dibaca Tempo, sebanyak 69 persen pemilih PDIP di Jakara mencoblos Pramono. Sementara itu, koalisi Ridwan Kamil tak solid. Sebab Pramono dipilih oleh mayoritas pendukung partai di koalisi Emil–panggilan Ridwan. Menurut data yang sama dari SMRC, tambahan suara untuk Pramono juga datang dari Partai Kebangkitan Bangsa (57 persen), Partai Golkar (47 persen), dan Partai NasDem (57 persen). Hanya pemilih Gerindra dan Partai Keadilan Sejahtera yang cenderung mendukung Emil. Data menunjukkan 50 persen pemilih Gerindra dan 49 persen pemilih PKS memberikan suaranya untuk Emil. Pemilih Pramono Lintas Etnis Exit poll SMRC juga mencatat latar belakang etnis dari pemilih calon Gubernur Jakarta. Ridwan Kamil dipilih oleh 48 persen responden yang berlatar belakang suku Sunda. Sedangkan Pramono dipilih oleh 53 persen dari etnis Jawa, 54 persen etnis Betawi, 41 persen dari etnis lain yang berdomisili di Jakarta. Exit poll adalah metode untuk mengetahui kecenderungan politik seorang pemilih yang dilakukan setelah seseorang keluar dari bilik suara. Survei ini dapat memprediksi perolehan suara, memetakan pola dukungan pemilih, dan memberikan kontribusi bagi kebutuhan penelitian akademis. Hasil Hitung Cepat Pilkada 2024 Airin Rachmi Diany – Ade Sumardi: 41,61% Andra Soni – Dimyati Natakusumah : 58,39% Airin Rachmi Diany – Ade Sumardi: 44,47% Andra Soni – Dimyati Natakusumah: 55,53% Charta Politika: Ridwan Kamil – Suswono: 39,25% Dharma Pongrekun – Raden Kun Wardana: 10,6% Pramono Anung – Rano Karno: 50,15% SMRC: Ridwan Kamil – Suswono: 38,8 % Dharma Pongrekun – Raden Kun Wardana: 10,17 % Pramono Anung – Rano Karno: 51,03 % Andika Perkasa – Hendrar Prihadi: 41,56% Ahmad Luthfi – Taj Yasin: 58,44% Andika Perkasa – Hendrar Prihadi: 40,87 % Ahmad Luthfi – Taj Yasin: 59,13 % Indikator Politik Indonesia Acep Adang Ruhiyat – Gitalis Dwinatarina: 9,67% Jeje Wiradinata – Ronal Surapradja: 9,1 % Ahmad Syaikhu – Ilham Habibie: 20,07% Dedi Mulyadi – Erwan Setiawan: 61,16% Luluk Nur Hamidah – Lukmanul Khakim: 8,16% Khofifah Indar Parawansa – Emil Elestianto Dardak: 57,23% Tri Rismaharini – Zahrul Azhar Asumta: 34,61% KRISNA PRADIPTA | SUMBER DIOLAH TEMPO

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tempo.co/infografik/infografik/faktor-kemenangan-di-pilkada-2024-1174861 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos