Analysis: Trump's Ukraine envoy has a plan to end the war that Putin might revel in





CNN-

In a single message, the president-elect told the world what ending the war in Ukraine might look like. And this is going to be a big diplomatic ask, to say the least.

“I am very pleased to nominate General Keith Kellogg as Assistant to the President and Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social channel. Together we will bring PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH and make America and the world safe again!

In appointing Keith Kellogg as special envoy to Ukraine, Donald Trump also chose a very specific, pre-announced plan for the thorniest foreign policy problem he will face.

Kellogg, Trump's 80-year-old former national security adviser, laid out his peace plan in some detail in a writing for the America First policy institute in April.

He begins to characterize the war as an avoidable crisis that, due to the Biden administration's incompetent policies, has dragged America into endless war.

In short, a ceasefire would freeze the front lines and both sides would be forced back to the negotiating table. But it's in the details that everything becomes complex.

Kellogg spends most of his time rebuking Biden's actions — saying his administration provided too little lethal aid, too late. He argues that Trump's decision to provide the first lethal aid to Ukraine in 2018 conveyed the strength needed to confront Putin, and that Trump's gentle approach to the Kremlin leader — without demonizing him as did Biden – will allow him to make a deal.

Kellogg argues that more weapons should have been provided before the Russian invasion, and immediately afterward, to allow Ukraine to win.

But that's when the plan being considered by Trump's future national security adviser, according to CNN, ceases to please Ukraine.

Kellogg says the United States does not need to be involved in another conflict and that its own weapons stockpiles have suffered from aid to Ukraine, leaving the country potentially exposed to any conflict with China about Taiwan. He believes that Ukraine's membership in NATO – in reality a very distant prospect, provisionally offered to kyiv as a sign of symbolic solidarity – should be suspended indefinitely, in exchange for a comprehensive and verifiable peace agreement accompanied by security guarantees.

Above all, the plan says it should become official U.S. policy to seek a ceasefire and negotiated settlement.

It says future U.S. aid – likely in the form of loans – will be conditioned on negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, and that the United States will arm Ukraine to the extent that it can defend itself and stop any Russian advances. before and after any peace agreement. The latter suggestion may be dated because of Moscow's rapid advance into eastern Ukraine and the current high level of U.S. aid that already makes Kellogg uncomfortable.

Kellogg attributes some of the next ideas in part to a 2023 paper by Richard Haas and Charles Kupchan.

The front lines would be frozen by a ceasefire and an imposed demilitarized zone. By agreeing to this, Russia would receive limited sanctions relief, and full relief only when a peace deal is signed, which would suit Ukraine. A levy on Russian energy exports would help finance the reconstruction of Ukraine. Ukraine would not be asked to renounce the reconquest of the occupied territories, but it would agree to pursue it through diplomatic channels alone. He acknowledges that this would require a future diplomatic breakthrough, which likely won't happen before Putin leaves office.

His approach is incredibly simple and quick. But it lacks a solution to what Moscow will demand and for which it has used the diplomatic process in the past: cynically pursuing military advances. The freezing of the front lines will precipitate a few very violent months as Moscow seeks to take as much ground as possible. The Kremlin has in the past ignored ceasefires and pursued its territorial goals – often denying it outright.

A demilitarized zone would likely need to be monitored, possibly placing NATO troops or soldiers from other non-aligned countries between the two sides. This will be difficult to maintain and staff, to say the least. It would be enormous, spanning hundreds of kilometers of border, and would represent a massive financial investment.

Arming Ukraine to the extent that it can halt present and future Russian advances will also be difficult. The plan says the United States is manufacturing 14,000 artillery shells per month, which Ukraine can use in just 48 hours. Paradoxically, Kellogg wants the United States to arm Ukraine more, while admitting that it really cannot.

Two lines give a broader overview of the author's thoughts. He said that national security, according to the America First method, was a matter of practical necessity.

Biden replaced the Trump approach with a liberal internationalist approach that promoted Western values, human rights and democracy, he writes. This is a rather bleak basis from which to build a compromise on European security.

He adds that some critics of continued aid to Ukraine – which he appears to include himself – worry about whether America's vital strategic interests are at stake in the Ukraine war, about the potential of involvement of American military forces and America's involvement in the war in Ukraine. a proxy war with Russia that could escalate into nuclear conflict.

These two sentences provide the ultimate backdrop to the proposed deal: the war in Ukraine is about values ​​we do not need to perpetuate, and we should withdraw from Putin's nuclear threat. This is the opposite of today's unity in which the West prioritizes the values ​​of its own way of life and security, based on the lesson of the 1930s that appeased dictators do not stop.

The plan offers Ukraine a welcome chance to end the violence, at a time when it is losing on all fronts and severely lacking basic manpower – an obstacle it cannot overcome. – never be and that Russia will probably always be ahead. .

But it marks the start of a process that the cunning and deceptive Putin will revel in. Taking advantage of the ceasefire and Western weakness is his strong point, the moment he has been waiting for almost three years. The plan accepts the West's weariness, that its arms production cannot keep pace, and that its values ​​are a waste. He also leaves little room for what Russia will do to disrupt his vision.

It's a dark compromise for a dark war. But this may not end this story and will instead open a new chapter in which Western unity and support will begin to collapse and Putin will move closer, both at the negotiating table and on the front lines, to its objectives.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/11/29/europe/trump-new-ukraine-envoy-analysis-intl/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos