Donald Trump and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum discussed Thanksgiving, but remember the conversation very differently





After President-elect Donald Trump shared what he called a wonderful conversation with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Wednesday evening, he said the two had agreed to stop migration through Mexico and into the United States. United, thus closing our southern border.

That's not how she remembers it.

During our conversation with President Trump, I explained to him the comprehensive strategy that Mexico has followed to confront the migration phenomenon, while respecting human rights, Sheinbaum wrote in a statement on X, formerly Twitter. Thanks to this, migrants and caravans are assisted before they reach the border. We reaffirm that Mexico's position is not to close borders but to build bridges between governments and between peoples.

Earlier Wednesday, before Trump posted his statement on Truth Social, his social media site, Sheinbaum said they had a great conversation.

We discussed Mexico's strategy on the migratory phenomenon and I shared that caravans do not arrive at the northern border because they are taken care of in Mexico, she wrote on also discussed strengthening collaboration on security issues within the framework of our sovereignty. and the campaign we are leading across the country to prevent the use of fentanyl.

The two presidents' call comes days after Trump announced he would impose, via an executive order on the first day of his presidency, 25% tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada. This tariff, he began, will remain in effect until drugs, especially Fentanyl, and all illegal aliens stop this invasion of our country!

Avocados, tequila and beers like Modelo are among the products that would likely see price hikes if Trump follows through.

In a letter responding to Trump's tariff threat, Sheinbaum said his administration would retaliate if it moved forward with the stated plan. For each tariff, there will be a response in kind, Sheinbaum wrote, according to a statement released Tuesday morning by the Mexican Embassy. Major Mexican exporters to the United States include General Motors, Stellantis and Ford Motor Company, which arrived in Mexico 80 years ago. Why impose a tariff that would put them in danger? Such a measure would be unacceptable and would lead to inflation and job losses in both the United States and Mexico, she added.

Sheinbaum also responded to Trump's relentless claim, which he repeated in his tariff announcement, that thousands of people were streaming through Mexico and Canada, bringing crime and drugs to never-before-seen levels.

Seventy percent of illegal weapons seized from criminals in Mexico come from your country, the Mexican president wrote. We do not produce these weapons and we do not use synthetic drugs. Sadly, it is in our country that lives are lost to the violence resulting from satisfying the demand for drugs in yours.

According to the Department of Justice's Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, or ATF, 70% of firearms allegedly recovered in Mexico between 2014 and 2018 and submitted for tracing came from the states -United. The ATF noted that this figure may not include all firearms recovered nationwide, including some recovered by Mexican states.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vanityfair.com/news/story/donald-trump-mexican-president-claudia-sheinbaum-border-conversation The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos