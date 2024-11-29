Read the Trump Origin Story





Deadline's Read the Screenplay series highlighting the storylines behind this awards season's hottest films continues with The Apprentice, the Ali Abbasi-directed drama about Donald Trump's formative years and based on the first feature footage by journalist Gabriel Sherman.

Sebastian Stan plays Trump starting in the 1970s, when he was a young New York real estate developer, while Jeremy Strong plays his mentor, lawyer and political fixer Roy Cohn, who teaches his protégé how to obtain power and wealth using deception, intimidation and the media. handling. Their relationship provides the film's anchor, a sort of origin story (“inspired by true events,” according to the screenplay's title page) as Trump begins his rise. Maria Bakalova plays Ivana, Trump's first wife.

The film, Abbasi's first English-language film, had a splashy world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May – a splash noticed by Team Trump, who wanted to prevent the film from being shown and threatened legal action. Eventually, Briarcliff Entertainment came on board to distribute it in the United States, and by the time the film screened in Telluride in late August, the legal threats had subsided and the picture was released theatrically on October 11, less than a month before Trump won the presidency. a second time.

Sherman, who wrote the biography The Loudest Voice in the Room focused on the power of then-Fox News CEO Roger Ailes, interviewed Trump several times as a young real estate reporter for the New York Observer and then followed him up close as a journalist. covering the 2016 elections for New York Magazine and Vanity Fair.

Eventually, the idea occurred to him that Trump's rise was directly linked to his mentor, Cohn, who “taught his young acolyte how to speak and how to use all his lessons in the dark art of obtaining power “, says Sherman. The writing began in 2017, a year into Trump's first term. Strong and executive producer Amy Baer both referenced Mary Shelley's Frankenstein — the mad scientist who creates a monster — in the way they thought about the script, which is at times a sympathetic portrayal of the ambitious Trump.

“People think of Trump as this outrage machine, this hateful, divisive character, but to me, he's an actor playing a role – and it's a role he's been playing for so long that he became his identity,” Sherman said. “But when he was in his 20s and just starting out, he was a lot less trained. [person]. He was certainly already showing his unbridled ambition. But if you watch his early interviews, he speaks softly and is quite hesitant. He has a charm. He is a little worried, unlike the man we know today. That was one of the most exciting parts of the project, exploring this side of this person that no one has ever really seen.

Read Sherman's script below.

