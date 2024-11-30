Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan said Friday that strengthening security in Syria would facilitate “the voluntary return of refugees,” as rebels and some Turkey-backed militants launched a major offensive that brought them to the city center of Aleppo, thus marking their most significant territorial attack. progress for years, reported the pro-government daily Trkiye.

Speaking at an event in Istanbul on Friday, Erdoan said his government was “encouraging voluntary returns.”

“As the security environment strengthens in Syria, the pace of returns will accelerate,” he added.

Turkish President Erdogan: Voluntary returns to Syria will accelerate.

Turkey hosts more than three million Syrians and has been accused of forcing thousands to sign “voluntary return” declarations.

Critics argue that conditions in Syria remain dangerous for refugees, calling into question the viability of voluntary returns as violence and instability persist.

Regime forces withdraw from Aleppo.

The current offensive, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), a former al-Qaeda-affiliated group and supported by some factions of the Turkey-backed Syrian National Army, has captured dozens of towns and villages in the northern Syria, seizing military equipment and creating a new front in the conflict. At the time of writing, images circulating on social media indicated that some rebel militants were near Aleppo's historic citadel, storming Damascus-run military installations in the city.

BIG: Syrian rebels storm the intelligence branch of the Syrian Air Force, a detention and torture center located in the Al-Zahraa neighborhood of Aleppo

Syrian government forces responded with heavy airstrikes, artillery bombardments and ground operations, killing or injuring dozens of civilians and displacing thousands, according to humanitarian agencies.

The developments come as Turkey continues its efforts to balance its support for some rebel groups with its attempts to normalize relations with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. Analysts note that Ankara could view the offensive as a way to put pressure on the Assad regime and limit the potential for further refugee flows into Turkey, which already hosts the world's largest population of displaced Syrians .

Observers also pointed out that the involvement of Turkish-backed forces in HTS-led operations could further strain Turkey's fragile agreements with Russia, a key backer of the Assad government. Meanwhile, intensified Israeli airstrikes against Iranian forces in Syria and Moscow's reduced focus on Syria amid the war in Ukraine have created new dynamics in the region, with rebel groups seeking to exploit these vulnerabilities.

At the same time, Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesperson NC Keeli said in a message on X that Turkey is committed to maintaining calm in Idlib and adjacent areas along the border with the Syria.

Regarding developments in Idlib and the adjacent region: Maintaining calm in Idlib and the adjacent region, which is at ground zero of our border, is a priority for Trkiye. Since 2017, several agreements have been reached regarding the Idlib de-escalation zone.

Keeli pointed out that since 2017, Turkey has joined several agreements regarding a de-escalation zone in Idlib, but expressed concern over recent attacks by Russian-backed regime forces in the region. He warned that the attacks, which caused significant civilian casualties, undermined agreements aimed at reducing tensions in northern Syria. Keeli also stressed that the escalation in Aleppo risks leading to greater instability, a scenario that Turkey is determined to prevent.

The United Nations has raised concerns over the escalating fighting, highlighting the humanitarian toll in the rebel-held Idlib region, where millions of people remain displaced and dependent on fragile support networks.

Anti-refugee sentiment in Türkiye has intensified in recent years, fueled by economic hardship, political discourse and social tensions.

Syrians, who make up the majority of Turkey's refugee population, face growing hostility. Public frustration is often directed at them as they are seen as a burden on public services and competing for jobs in an already struggling economy.

Politicians from various parties have capitalized on this discontent by using anti-refugee rhetoric to gain support and further polarize public opinion. These feelings have sometimes turned violent, with documented cases of attacks on Syrian individuals, businesses and homes. In some cases, riots took place in cities like Ankara and Istanbul, forcing Syrians to flee the neighborhoods in which they had settled.

Rights groups have criticized the lack of accountability and protection and warned that growing xenophobia could worsen the plight of vulnerable refugee communities in Türkiye.