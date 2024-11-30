Why Donald Trump will be good for weed





Cannabis industry insiders hope the next administration will support legalization, but they're also bracing for another buzzkill.

The cannabis world has high hopes for Trump's second presidency. Although 38 states have some form of legal marijuana sales in an estimated $30 billion-a-year market, cannabis remains illegal at the federal level. This means that companies that touch plants fall foul of a punitive tax code aimed at illicit drug dealers that eats into their profitability. Despite the apparent ubiquity of dispensaries and Americans smoking, eating and drinking THC-infused products, unlicensed cannabis sales are still commonplace and intoxicating legal hemp products are sold everywhere. And while the Biden administration has begun a historic move to reclassify marijuana to a less serious category under the Controlled Substances Act, that process has faced political and bureaucratic obstacles.

A look at Trump's first term in the White House doesn't exactly make him a friend of the industry. During the first month of his presidency in 2017, the Trump administration put the recreational marijuana industry on notice, threatening to step up federal enforcement. Then-U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions repealed Obama-era policies that allowed the recreational pot industry to thrive, sparking fear and paranoia throughout the industry. But ultimately, Trump, who like Biden doesn't drink alcohol, left the state-licensed marijuana trade alone.

But since he left office, his position has evolved. On the campaign trail, Trump expressed support for rescheduling and enacting banking reform and reiterated his belief in a states' rights approach to legalization. As a Palm Beach resident, he also expressed support for Florida Amendment 3, which would have legalized recreational cannabis in the state, although the measure did not meet the 60% threshold required for its adoption.

Trump's evolving position is why Boris Jordan, billionaire CEO and chairman of Connecticut-based Curaleaf, a vertically integrated cannabis company with 152 dispensaries in 19 states, says he sees the bright side of a second Trump presidency.

I'm cautiously optimistic, Jordan told Forbes. The one thing I know about Trump is that if he commits to doing something, he at least tries to do it. He doesn't always succeed, but he at least tries.

Jordan says that because Trump committed to cannabis reform during his campaign this year and has been on record with his views, a second Trump term will likely be good for the industry.

Jordan may also be one of the few Americans disappointed that former Rep. Matt Gaetz, pro-cannabis but dogged by allegations of sexual misconduct, withdrew his nomination for U.S. attorney general. “It’s a big loss for us,” Jordan said. I think we would have gotten even more than we wanted and even faster if he had become attorney general.

Last week, Trump nominated Pam Bondi, former Florida attorney general, to head the Justice Department. During her tenure as Florida's attorney general, Bondi opposed the legalization of medical marijuana. The Sunshine State is now the nation's largest medical cannabis market, with more than $2 billion in annual sales.

While Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was appointed secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and is known for his support of legalization, Trump appointed Marty Makary, a surgeon and author, to head the FDA. Makary cautioned that marijuana is a gateway drug and is not as safe as people think.

But Jordan thinks as long as it's a person who does what Trump tells him to do, I think we should be in good shape.

Legendary trial lawyer David Boies, who is preparing to argue his case to federally legalize state-licensed marijuana in court in early December, shares Jordan's optimism that a second Trump term will bode well for the cannabis industry.

We're much more likely to see positive changes, says Boies. Trump's default is to let the states handle it. His inclination is to let people do what they want.

But Tate Bennett, co-executive director of the Washington-based nonprofit Coalition for Cannabis Policy, Education and Regulation, says no one should be under the illusion that marijuana reform will be a priority absolute. The first 100 days of the Trump presidency will be about controlling inflation and reforming immigration and the tax code, Bennett said. But CPEAR believes something good for the industry will happen before Trump's four years in office are up.

I wouldn't be surprised if Trump was good for the cannabis industry, she said. He made it clear that changes should take place regarding cannabis policies.

Bennett is also keeping an open mind about Pam Bondi. She's not Jeff Sessions, says Bennett, who served in the first Trump administration at the Environmental Protection Agency and as special assistant to the president for agriculture. Bennett hopes we will learn a lot about how she currently thinks about the issue through her Senate confirmation processes.

U.S. Rep. David Joyce, an Ohio Republican who has introduced a 2023 legalization bill, is counting on Trump's pro-weed campaign promises. I agree with President Trump that the existing federal framework on cannabis is flawed, Joyce told Forbes. I am fully convinced that the President will continue the path of responsible reform focused on public safety.

And while more Republicans appear to embrace cannabis legalization as a right-wing states' rights issue, the cannabis industry is accustomed to disappointment. I will run the business on the basis that if we don't get it, we have to keep operating, Jordan says. I'm not betting on anything happening because we've been disappointed so many times over the last 10 years.

MORE FROM FORBESForbesMeet the Fintech Startup Powering the Cannabis IndustryBy Will YakowiczForbesHow the Republican Party Learned to Love Cannabis LegalizationBy Will YakowiczForbesWhat Marijuana Rescheduling Means for the Cannabis IndustryBy Will YakowiczForbesTucker Carlson and the Dawn of rabid capitalismBy Will Yakowicz

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/willyakowicz/2024/11/29/why-donald-trump-will-be-good-for-weed/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos