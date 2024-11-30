Report: Trudeau to meet Trump at Mar-a-Lago after speaking out against tariffs





Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will meet with President-elect Donald Trump on Friday at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, Canadian broadcaster CBC News reported. The meeting follows Trump's threat to impose tariffs on goods from Canada.

Trudeau will dine with Trump at Mar-a-largo on Friday evening, according to senior sources who spoke to CBC News, on the condition that they not be named due to the sensitivity of the trip. The sources said the meeting was organized at the request of Canadian officials, the Canadian channel reported.

Trudeau's plane landed at Palm Beach International Airport around 5:30 p.m. local time.

The meeting comes after Trudeau warned Friday that if Trump follows through on his threat to impose drastic tariffs on Canadian goods, he would raise prices for Americans and hurt American businesses.

Trump has threatened to impose tariffs on products from Canada and Mexico if those countries don't stop what he calls the flow of drugs and migrants across the southern and northern borders. He said he would impose a 25% tax on all products entering the United States from Canada and Mexico in one of his first executive orders.

“It is important to understand that Donald Trump, when he makes such statements, intends to implement them. There is no doubt about that,” Trudeau told reporters in Prince Edward Island , in Atlantic Canada.

“Our responsibility is to emphasize that it would not only harm Canadians, who work so well with the United States, but it would also raise prices for American citizens and harm American industry and businesses.” , he added.

Trudeau said Trump was elected because he promised to lower the cost of groceries, but now he's talking about raising the cost of all kinds of goods, including potatoes, by 25%. Prince Edward Island.

These tariffs could essentially blow up the North American trade deal negotiated by Trump's team during his first term. Trudeau stressed that they managed to renegotiate the agreement, which he called a “win-win” for both countries.

“We can work together like we have done before,” Trudeau said.

Trump threatened tariffs Monday while railing against the influx of illegal migrants, even though the numbers at the Canadian border pale in comparison at the southern border.

The U.S. Border Patrol made 56,530 apprehensions at the Mexican border in October alone – and 23,721 apprehensions at the Canadian border between October 2023 and September 2024.

Trump also denounced fentanyl coming from Mexico and Canada, although seizures at the Canadian border are few compared to the Mexican border. U.S. customs agents seized 43 pounds of fentanyl at the Canadian border last fiscal year, compared to 21,100 pounds at the Mexican border.

Canadian officials say lumping Canada in with Mexico is unfair, but they are willing to invest in border security.

“We will work together to address some of the concerns,” Trudeau said. “But at the end of the day, it’s going to be a lot of really constructive conversations with President Trump that I’m going to have that will keep us moving forward on the right path for all Canadians.”

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said Thursday she was confident in avoiding a tariff war with the United States. Trump posted on social media that he had spoken to her and she had agreed to end unauthorized migration across the border into the United States.

When Trump imposed higher tariffs during his first term, other countries responded with retaliatory tariffs of their own. Canada, for example, announced billions in new tariffs in 2018 against the United States, in response to new taxes on Canadian steel and aluminum.

Canada is the primary export destination for 36 U.S. states. Nearly $2.7 billion in goods and services cross the border every day.

Canada is also the largest foreign supplier of steel, aluminum and uranium to the United States and has 34 critical minerals and metals that the Pentagon eagerly seeks and invests in for national security.

