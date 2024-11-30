Politics
China investigates senior army officer as Xi expands dismissal of army generals
China has suspended a top military official and placed him under investigation for corruption, the Defense Ministry said, as leader Xi Jinping extends a sweeping purge to the highest echelons of the world's largest armed forces.
Admiral Miao Hua, a member of the powerful Central Military Commission (CMC), China's highest military body headed by Xi, is under investigation for “serious breaches of discipline”, a euphemism for corruption, a Defense Ministry spokesperson Wu Qian said at a press conference. press conference Thursday (28).
Miao, 69, heads the CMC's political work department. He is widely considered a close protégé of Xi Jinping, having served as a political officer in the military in the coastal province of Fujian when Xi was a local official there in the 1990s and 2000s.
News of Miao's suspension and investigation came a day after the Financial Times reported that Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun had been investigated for corruption, citing current and elders.
The Defense Ministry spokesperson dismissed the report as a “total fabrication.”
“These rumor spreaders have bad intentions. China expresses its deep dissatisfaction with such smears,” he said.
Xi has led a broad crackdown on corruption within China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) since last year, focusing on the Missile Force, an elite unit responsible for nuclear and conventional missiles of the country.
The dismissal led to the ouster of several high-ranking generals, including former defense ministers Li Shangfu and his predecessor Wei Fenghe, who were expelled from the party in June over corruption allegations.
The continued unrest in the military's top brass comes as Xi seeks to make China's military stronger, more combat-ready and more aggressive in asserting its disputed territorial claims in the region. As part of Xi's ambition to transform the PLA into a “world-class” fighting force, China has invested billions of dollars in purchasing and upgrading equipment.
Since last summer, more than a dozen top military officials and aerospace executives across the military-industrial complex have been removed from public office.
Most of the purged generals were linked to foreign missiles or the military equipment sector, including Li and Wei, the former defense ministers.
Last summer, Li disappeared from the public eye after just a few months in office and a few weeks after a surprise change of command as head of the Missile Force. He was dismissed from his post in October, without explanation, and replaced by Dong, the current defense minister.
In China, the defense minister plays a largely ceremonial role, serving as the public face of military diplomacy with other countries. And unlike his predecessors, Dong was not appointed to the CMC, a major break with tradition in recent years.
Miao, the latest high-ranking military officer under investigation, is considered the political godfather of Dong, who is also an admiral and once served as commander-in-chief of the PLA Navy.
Originally from Fujian, Xi's power base, Miao rose through the ranks of the military's political departments. In 2014, two years after Xi came to power, Miao received a significant promotion, becoming political commissar of the PLA Navy, coinciding with Dong's period as deputy chief of naval staff. In 2017, Miao was promoted again, taking on the role of director of the CMC's political work department.
Xi has made rooting out corruption and disloyalty a hallmark of his government since coming to power in 2012, and these dismissals suggest the campaign is far from over within the military.
“Corruption in the Chinese military is not the result of 'a few bad things.' This is part of the PLA's “business” to a much greater extent than in most other military organizations around the world, where the rule of law and checks and balances can help expose major acts of nepotism and corruption,” he said. Morris, a foreign policy and national security expert at X's Asia Society Policy Institute.
“Despite Xi's best efforts, corruption within the PLA will continue and plague Xi and his successor for the foreseeable future. »
