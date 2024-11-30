It was an attack on artistic culture.”

A court has ruled that the UK government acted unlawfully in blocking last-minute funding for Kneecap.

The Belfast trio initially accused the government of trying to “silencing” them, following a last-minute blockage in February of British Phonographic Industry (BPI) Music Export Growth funds. Scheme (MEGS) to support the expansion of groups. on global markets.

Kneecap alleged the government stopped funding because of its provocative 2019 anti-DUP tour poster, which they said had angered the Tories.

Then, in June, the group revealed it had been granted permission to challenge the blockade, with a court appearance scheduled for November 14. They argued that the government's denial of the grant constituted unlawful discrimination against them based on their nationality and political views.

Today a court ruled that the move was in fact illegal, and Kneecap was awarded the 14,250 prize, which he revealed he distributed to two Belfast charities.

In a statement shared today (November 29), the group wrote: “Today, unsurprisingly, the UK government's courts ruled that they had acted unlawfully in stopping funding to Kneecap.

“For us this stock was never around 14,250, it could have been 50p. The motivation was equality. This was an attack on artistic culture, an attack on the Good Friday Agreement itself and an attack on Kneecap and the way we express ourselves,” they continued.

Kneecap sent “the entire amount awarded” to two youth organizations in their home city of Belfast, who “are both working with both communities to create a better future for our young people”.

Half of the funding (7,125) will go to Glr Na Mna, an organization which promotes the Irish language in Ballymurphy, and the other half will go to RCity Belfast, an organization which provides leadership opportunities to young people in Shankill Road.

They added: “Former Secretary of State Kemi Badenoch and her department acted illegally, that is now a fact. They don't like that we oppose British rule, that we don't believe that England serves anyone in Ireland and that the working classes on both sides of the community deserve better; deserve funding, deserve appropriate mental health services, deserve to celebrate music and art, and deserve the freedom to express our culture.

“They broke their own laws by trying to silence Kneecap. The reason was that they didn't like our art, especially our beautiful poster of Boris Johnson's 2019 tour on a rocket.

“They didn't like our views, particularly our opposition to the United Kingdom itself and our belief in a united Ireland, which we have the right to do. They didn't like the fact that we were totally opposed to everything they stood for, embodied right now by their weaponization for genocide in Gaza,” they wrote.

“What they did was a fascist type action, an attempt to block artwork that did not correspond to their views after an independent body had made a decision. Their own courts have now ruled in favor of the Kneecaps, as we knew they would. They tried to silence us and they failed. »

The group then thanked their lawyer Darragh Mackin and their lawyers Joe Brolly.

and Ronan Lavery. “They told us from the start that it was a penalty without

goalkeeper and it certainly was, in the back of the net! they continued. “Free Palestine!” Ball joint x”

Mackin added: “Today is not just a victory for Kneecap, but a victory for the arts,

for culture, for freedom of expression. Kneecap continues to lead by example by practicing what it preaches. Not only are they singing about CEARTA (rights), but today they have shown that they will even hold the British government itself to account for protecting them.

In response to Kneecap's donation, Conchr Muadaigh, Chairman of Glr na Mna said: On behalf of everyone at Glr na Mna, we want to say a huge Go raibh mle maith agaibh to Kneecap for your incredibly generous donation. This donation will go a long way to supporting our ambitious plans for the future and ensuring that a new generation of Gaels has access to youth services in Irish. Your support will have a lasting impact on our work with young people and the revival of the Irish language here in West Belfast.

Sarah Jane Waite, Director of RCITY Belfast added: We would like to express our thanks for Kneecap's generosity and support of RCITY Youth. We will use the donation for a number of themes within our projects. At this time of year, our groups focus on social action projects that have a positive impact on communities across North Belfast, supporting some of the most vulnerable groups. Waite explained that the donation will be used in part to fund their ongoing soup kitchen “which feeds 200 children daily in the most deprived area of ​​the community.”

NMEspoke to Kneecap about the funding block earlier this year, where they shared their first reaction upon hearing the news.

I think we ended up getting money from Culture Ireland for the flights, Mo Chara said. We were lucky in that we were touring in playing spaces where we could do a few bobs, but the other Irish bands were in a more promising position. It was much harder for them because they had to make a lot more sacrifices.

Kneecaps' debut album, Fine Art, was released this year, featuring NMEhailing it worthy of five stars: An ode to the abandon and unity that comes from chain-smoking with your friends and losing yourself in rave, Parful perhaps best captures the Fine Arts and the spirit of Kneecap.

In the dark of night, the moment is all that matters and the rave will set you free. To shout that in a dying language on a record that couldn't sound any more alive? This is power and Kneecap has it.