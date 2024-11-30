Did Nawaz Sharif cry after IHC granted bail to Imran Khan?





Claim: Nawaz Sharif collapsed while speaking to reporters in London following the Islamabad High Court's (IHC) decision to grant bail to Imran Khan in the case Toshakhana 2.0.

Fact: Nawaz Sharif didn't cry during the interaction. Deepfake detection tools revealed significant manipulation in the video.

After the Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted bail to former Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Toshakhana 2.0 case, a video surfaced online showing PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif, crying as he spoke to the media.

Toshakhana 2.0 Verdict

On November 20, the Islamabad High Court granted bail to the PTI founder in the Toshakhana 2.0 case, according to The Express Tribune. IHC judge Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb approved Khan's bail application, directing the latter to submit sureties of Rs 1 million each to secure bail, the report added.

According to Dawn, the judge also ordered Imran Khan to appear before the magistrate court after his release on bail, warning him that it could be revoked if he did not cooperate with the court during the trial. PTI members welcomed the decision, congratulating their founder and demanding his immediate release. However, PML-N members criticized the court and its decision, saying Imran was still their favorite!, the report said.

Fact or fiction?

Soch Fact Check reverse searched the keyframes of the viral video and found the original video on TikTok, shared by Geo News UK-Europe Bureau Chief Murtaza Ali Shah on November 15. The video, captioned: Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif addresses Pakistani media in London on current issues. #nawazsharif shows Sharif speaking with journalists about the recent constitutional amendment and the economic situation. He welcomed the amendment, noting that although Parliament had already passed such changes, the courts at the time struck them down, which he said was not fair.

The PML-N leader further reflected on how much things have changed since he left Pakistan. According to Sharif, Imran Khan's tenure brought significant setbacks and the current government had to begin its work against a disastrous economic backdrop.

The video, dated November 15, predates the Toshakhana 2.0 verdict, announced on November 20, meaning the viral clip could not have shown Sharif's reaction to the ruling. Also, we don't see him crying in the original video. However, since the clip is brief, we reviewed additional footage from the same day for clarity.

In another video shared by Murtaza Ali Shah, taken from the same conversation with PML-N leaders, he can be seen reciting Ghalib's poetry and saying that the situation with Khan is deeply unfortunate. No one should have to endure such circumstances, he adds.

Farid Qureshi, ARY News London correspondent, also shared a video on TikTok from the same day. This video, filmed from a different angle, shows Sharif commenting on Khan's performance during his tenure as prime minister. He wonders what Khan has done for the country that would make people leave their homes for him. He also asks: “What does he accuse others of?” and declares that it was Imran Khan who undermined democracy.

Sharif is not seen crying in either video, and we found no reports or footage suggesting he cried while speaking to the press in this case.

Additionally, we examined the video using Deepware Scanner, which scans and detects suspicious content to identify potential synthetic manipulation. A deepfake is a form of generative AI that modifies real videos or audio to make it appear as if someone is saying or doing something they didn't do. Rather than serving a creative or practical purpose, they often focus on imitating real-life appearances or actions, or modifying existing media to mimic reality, raising ethical concerns.

Results on Deepware Scanner strongly suggest that the video could be a deepfake.

Building on the Seferbekov model, the deepfake detection tool uses machine learning to analyze facial features, movements and inconsistencies and assess whether the video is manipulated. The Seferbekov model showed a 92% probability that the video was a deepfake.

Additionally, ensemble analysis involves combining results from multiple detection models to produce a more accurate and reliable result. Instead of relying on a single model, ensemble methods pool together results from various tools, each using different approaches to detect inconsistencies or manipulations in a video. With a suspicion rate of 69%, Ensemble's analysis reinforced the possibility that the video complained about was manipulated. These results, particularly Seferbekov's high confidence level, also suggest that the video could be a deepfake.

Additionally, we noted that Sharif's face in the video appears quite airbrushed with the absence of natural facial lines, which is rare in authentic videos of him. His hand movements also seem stiff and unnatural when touching his forehead. Since AI technology has yet to perfect hand rendering, its artificial gestures further suggest that the video in the statement could be a deepfake or at least that it has been manipulated to a large extent.

Virality

The video gained popularity on Facebook, receiving over 100,000 likes and 36,000 shares.

It was shared here, here, here and here on Facebook. On Instagram it was shared here. Conclusion: The claim that Nawaz Sharif broke down during a media chat after the Toshakhana 2.0 verdict is false. Deepfake detection tools and the artificial movements of Sharif's face and hands in the viral video indicate that it is manipulated.

Background image on cover photo: Pakistan Today

To appeal our fact check, please email [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sochfactcheck.com/did-nawaz-sharif-cry-after-ihc-granted-imran-khan-bail/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos