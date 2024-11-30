Politics
I enjoyed Meet the Rees-Moggs and I'm ashamed
The former MP's family life is as archaic as his politics
November 30, 2024
Finally an answer to the question: how does Jacob Rees-Mogg sleep at night? Completely still, under a crucifix, leaving the bed as if no one was sleeping there, like in a tomb. Sheets and blankets no duvet. Usually after a dinner of something like ham, mashed potatoes and cabbage served by candlelight and a service in his own barn chapel, during which he cherishes a shard of the crown of thorns and hair from the shirt of St Thomas More.
All this I discovered while watching Meet the Rees-Moggsa Discovery+ reality show about the former North East Somerset MP, his wife Helena, a vivacious heiress who speaks without moving her mouth, who first met Rees-Mogg as a baby and four of their six children .
And obviously the fun, dry staff, including Nanny Veronica, who was infamous for Jacobs since the day he was born (he also never changed a diaper), who run their Westminster home and nine-bedroom mansion in Somerset. Sorry, not a mansion, according to eight-year-old Alfred, distracted by a Rubiks cube, it's an old country house.
I fail to establish the purpose of this six-part series. It is impossible to change the perception of the politician, when he so clearly and caricaturedly delights in being disconnected from the values accepted by most reasonable members of Western civilization (feminism, et cetera) and in being strange (here his old Eton). mucker William Sitwell described it at school looking like a moving coat hanger).
It can't be about winning votes because he was already ousted after 14 years in the July general election. The two episodes available in preview present the announcement of the snap elections, his campaign, his fragmented constituency, the gloomy prospects of the conservative party, his wife who describes the country as anti-conservative, perhaps with some justification, unfortunately , the family prepares for annihilation and their inevitable defeat in the countdown.
It can't be for money, given that his wife, Helena Anne Beatrix Wentworth Fitzwilliam de Chair, is set to inherit an estate and art collection worth 145 million euros.
So it must be just for attention, which we know Rees-Mogg loves, given that he seems to have never turned down a media opportunity in his life. We should refuse to give it to him given the role he played in the failures of the previous government, but unfortunately I like to gawk at posh people and they haven't been documented with as much knowing humor . There's a cheerful, circus soundtrack of the type that usually accompanies disobedient cockapoos The dog house from the 2014 BBC documentary Inside Tatler.
There are black-tie dinners on Friday nights (even for six-year-old Sixtus), Greggs, 12-year-old Anselm reading the sports pages in The Sunthe downstairs staff roll their eyes at their master, an inscrutable wife quoting Churchill, Peppa Pigs and teenage Mary who describes Boris and Carrie Johnson as really cool people and so much fun.
Whether true to life or tediously performative, what is presented here is a way of life so deliberately detached from reality, from this century, from most other conservative politicians, and even from the land-owning classes, that he cannot represent anyone other than the Rees-Moggs.
As a portrait of one man's bizarre lifestyle, the little dynasty he has created around him, and how he copes when his singular focus is gone, the closest comparison I can make in terms of television is that of Netflix. At home with the Furyswhich documented the impact on Tyson Fury's life and family when he retired from boxing.
Politics is rarely mentioned. Or rather, it is mentioned all the time, discussed with all the children, the singular center of family life, but traditional Rees-Mogg views are neither explored nor examined. There are clips of him saying he doesn't agree with abortion under any circumstances; he marches through the streets of Hanham happily telling voters that he wishes the Conservative Party were more to the right. There is plenty of criticism from naysayers and detractors, but Rees-Mogg seems to take even the abuse with ease.
The most alarming reminder of his grim electoral record and his despicable acolytes is the number of times Boris Johnson is mentioned, particularly by the children who accompanied their parents until he was 60.th birthday.
No, Rees-Mogg probably should not have been given a platform and, having lost his seat, should have been exiled into anonymity for at least another 80 years rather than rewarded for his bigotry and sanitized as a figure of the fun reality TV. But what sets Rees-Mogg apart, says Boris Johnson, which television has made acceptable, is his respect for democracy, other MPs and voters and he at least sincerely believes in his principles, however obsolete they may be.
But rather than a power-hungry egotist, Rees-Mogg appears here as a weirdo who led a life obsessed with Parliament and the aristocracy, managed to gain entry into both, and was so committed to preserving traditional values that he lives as he could have done. made in the 1800s. Harmless? Not remotely. But Meet the Rees-Moggs It is fortunately very unlikely to upset the electorate if they can bear to watch it.
