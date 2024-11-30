Joint communiqué highlights relations between Oman and Turkey





Flyt:: The joint communiqué, issued on the occasion of the state visit of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik to the Republic of Turkey, highlighted the deep ties between the two countries and their willingness to support cooperation in various fields of common interest, as well as strengthening economic relations by increasing the volume of trade and encouraging joint investments. The statement reads: In response to the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of the Republic of Turkey, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, Sultan of Oman, paid a state visit to the Republic of Turkey on November 28-29, 2024. This is the first such visit at the leadership level, reflecting the importance of the historic relations and close ties between the two countries. The talks held between the two leaders highlighted the deep ties between the two countries and their willingness to support cooperation in various areas of common interest. The two sides discussed the prospects for the development of bilateral relations, particularly in the political, economic, military and defense fields, as well as in the fields of science and technology, education, culture, energy and tourism. The two leaders stressed the importance of strengthening economic relations between the two countries by increasing the volume of trade and encouraging joint investments. They also expressed their aspiration for the success of the 12th session of the Joint Economic Committee, scheduled to take place in Muscat in December 2024. During the visit, a number of agreements and memorandums of understanding were signed to consolidate the legal basis of bilateral relations and strengthen cooperation in various fields. The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and international developments. They also stressed the importance of coordinating positions to support regional security and stability. They also underlined their commitment to working together to support peacemaking efforts and address regional and international challenges. His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik invited President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to visit the Sultanate of Oman. President Erdogan welcomed and accepted the invitation, looking forward to continuing dialogue and strengthening cooperation between the two countries. At the end of the visit, His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere gratitude to the President and people of Turkey for the warm welcome and hospitality extended to him and his accompanying delegation.

