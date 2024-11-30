India remains deeply concerned: PM Modi writes letter to Palestine | News from India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated India's support for Palestine and expressed deep concern over the security and humanitarian situation amid the ongoing conflict.

In a letter written on the occasion of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, November 26, Prime Minister Modi reiterated India's continued support for the development of the Palestinian people.

He also called for an immediate ceasefire and the release of the hostages, as well as an end to acts of terrorism. The Palestinian embassy in New Delhi welcomed the statement. “India calls for an immediate ceasefire, an end to all acts of terrorism, the release of hostages and the continued delivery of humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people,” the Prime Minister's letter said. minister. Noting that the the ongoing conflict has resulted in tragic loss of life and caused immense suffering to the Palestinian people and the broader West Asian region, the Prime Minister wrote: “India remains deeply concerned about the current security and humanitarian situation.” India firmly believes that dialogue and diplomacy are the keys to a lasting and peaceful solution, he said, once again affirming “its support for a negotiated two-state solution, leading to the creation of a of sovereign, independent and viable Palestine, living side by side.” at peace with Israel. Notably, since the start of the conflict in October 2023, India has condemned terrorism – highlighting Hamas attacks against Israel – while advocating a two-state solution. Also pledging to support India as an “unwavering development partner,” PM Modi wrote, India will continue to stand with the Palestinian people on this journey, including through the implementation of people-centered projects in various sectors, based on their needs and priorities. Responding to the message, Abed Elrazeg Abu Jazer, charge d'affaires at the Palestinian Embassy in New Delhi, said: “We welcome and greatly appreciate the message of the Indian Prime Minister. » The message contains important content, reaffirming India's support for the creation of a viable Palestinian state and a two-state solution through the diplomatic and political path that the Palestinian people are striving to follow, he said. -he added. Palestine also welcomes and supports Modi's call for an immediate ceasefire to end the Israeli war on Gaza, as well as India's commitment to continue providing humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people, a he declared. During his bilateral meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on the sidelines of the UNGA, in New York in September, Modi had expressed deep concerns over the ongoing crisis in Gaza, and also reiterated that only a two-state solution could bring lasting peace to this region. area. Modi also spoke about India's historic support for Palestine at the United Nations and in the international arena, as well as the constant and sustained humanitarian support provided to the Palestinian people. Abbas thanked Modi for humanitarian assistance as well as political support in the international arena.

