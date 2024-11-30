Boris Johnson admits the West is waging a proxy war with Russia

“I don’t think we should send combat troops to confront the Russians,” the former British prime minister said.

Former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson recognized that the West is immersed in a proxy war with Russia and is fighting against Moscow with foreign hands.

“We're waging a proxy warbut we are not giving our representatives the ability to do their job. For years we allowed them to fight with one hand tied behind their back and it was cruel.“, declared the politician this Thursday The Daily Telegraph.

In this context, Johnson indicated that London is “morally responsible” for Ukraine because it participated in the signing of the agreement.Budapest Memorandum in 1994,which forced Kyiv to renounce nuclear weapons.

According to Johnson, at that time the United Kingdom and the United States “They deprived the Ukrainians of nuclear weapons» which could today be used against their adversaries. Likewise, the politician said that he did not consider it a good idea to directly involve British soldiers in the Ukrainian conflict, but that a certain mission should be entrusted to European peacekeeping forces.

“I don't think we should send combat troops to take on the Russians“, said. “But I think that, as part of the solution, as part of the end goal, it will be advisable have multinational European peacekeepers to monitor the border and help the Ukrainians“, he explained, adding however that “I cannot imagine that a European operation of this type could be carried out without the British”.

