Those who view power as a birthright have been disempowered for a decade
Bhubaneshwar:
Criticizing opposition parties for their propaganda against the BJP-led NDA, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday claimed that they have crushed the spirit of the Constitution and rejected all norms of democracy. Prime Minister Modi, addressing party workers in Bhubaneswar, also said that the opposition has only one goal: to grab power by misleading people.
“Those who consider power as their birthright have not been in power at the Center in the last decade,” he said, apparently angry with the opposition.
The Prime Minister said that it is only natural that there are ideological differences between political parties on different issues and they have the right to express their views and resort to agitation.
During my tenure as Chief Minister and Prime Minister, I have seen different colors of politics. I accept that constructive opposition is normal in a democracy. There may be differences of opinion on any decision, he said.
Prime Minister Modi said that everyone can now feel a big difference in the way protests are organized. “The spirit of the Constitution is crushed and all the norms of democracy are rejected.” The Prime Minister said that from the beginning, the opposition parties were not ready to accept the fact that people were handing over their mandate to the BJP-led NDA.
Deprived of power for a decade, these parties are now filled with such anger that they do not hesitate to conspire against the country and its people. They deceive people with jhoot and rumor shop“(lies and rumors), he said.
Prime Minister Modi noted that such false propaganda poses a major challenge to the people of India, and BJP workers and those who love the country and respect the Constitution should be more alert and vigilant to foil such attempts and expose the lies.
He also said that the BJP was working dedicatedly for the development of Odisha even when the party was not in power in the eastern state.
“The Odisha poll results surprised many leading political pundits, who had completely dismissed the idea of BJP forming government in the state… The electoral success of the BJP in Odisha, l 'Haryana and Maharashtra has created a new confidence in the entire country. specialty of the BJP and the capacity of our workers,” PM Modi said.
The BJP respects and prioritizes the rich culture and tradition of Odisha, he said.
“I am happy that thanks to the efforts of the BJP, the tribal girl of Odisha, Droupadi Murmu ji, is today the President of the country. This has boosted the confidence of girls from all sections of society. Her journey will inspire many generations to come,” said the Prime Minister.
About the All India DGP/IGP conference that began in Bhubaneswar, he said it was being held for the first time in Odisha, though the event had been held since the British period.
“We want to prioritize Odisha not only in the country but also on the world map,” he said, adding that after the BJP formed the state government, it implemented national education policy and other central programmes.
Besides, Operation Demonstration 2024 will be organized in Puri on the occasion of Navy Day on December 4, and the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Bhubaneswar from January 8-1.
PM Modi said the BJP government has also started fulfilling the promises made during the elections.
“The state has launched the Subhadra Yojana', which will be a symbol of women empowerment. Under this scheme, the government promises to provide Rs 50,000 to one crore women in five years. Similarly, the government has started purchasing paddy at a price of Rs 3,100 per quintal as promised,” he said.
