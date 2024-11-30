Biden's trip to Angola marks Africa's latest push for power DW 11/29/2024

US President Joe Biden's first trip to Africa next week will be among his final international engagements before leaving office.

Biden had postponed a planned visit to Angola in October as Hurricane Milton approached the state of Florida to oversee preparations and response to the storm.

After Air Force One lands in Angola's capital Luanda on Monday, Biden faces a busy schedule.

Military, political and economic agreements are expected to be signed, a sign of strengthening ties between the United States and Angola.

“This trip is the result of years of diplomatic efforts by the Angolan president,” Angolan political analyst Claudio Silva told DW.

“It’s a victory for [Angolan] President João Lourenço, who has been fighting for greater international recognition for years. It is time to reap what he has sown. »

The timing of this visit, shortly before the US presidential election, is not a coincidence and the approval of economic cooperation projects appears to be a priority.

Chinese President Xi Jinping welcomes Joao Lourenço to Beijing in early 2024, but Lourenço did not attend this year's China-Africa summit. Image: Li Xueren/Xinhua/Imago

Ambitious economic plans

Angola hosts a number of significant current and future projects with U.S. participation. These include the construction and operation of an oil refinery in Soyo, northern Angola.

But the development of the Lobito corridor is the most important. This involves the development of a rail link between Lobito, on the Atlantic coast of Angola, the copper belt in Zambia and the cobalt mines of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), linking central Africa, rich in resources, at an Atlantic port.

The Lobito Corridor is part of the US Global Infrastructure and Investment Partnership (GIP), which many see as a reaction to China's famous Belt and Road infrastructure program, ultimately aiming to secure links with resources and markets.

The Lobito Corridor would use the 1,344-kilometer (835-mile) Benguela Railway, which crosses Angola from west to east and connects to Congolese lines. Due to Angola's three decades of civil war, in 2001 only 34 kilometers of track remained in use.

The plan involves building 550 kilometers of railway in Zambia and 260 kilometers of roads, with support from the United States, the European Union and the African Development Bank, which will contribute $500 million to the $1.6 billion project.

“The Americans do not want to abandon the region's precious assets [resources] to the Chinese. But the question is whether they can compete with the Chinese, who have been investing in the region for decades and have a huge advantage,” Silva said.

In the 1970s, China began investing money in southern and central Africa, focusing on raw materials: Angolan oil, Zambian copper and Congolese cobalt.

Angola owes China around $25 billion, the highest amount of any African country. Contractually, Angola must settle its debts with China, preferably in terms of oil deliveries.

My city Luanda To view this video, please enable JavaScript and consider switching to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The tug-of-war between the United States and China extends across Africa

While the Lobito Corridor seeks to connect Central Africa to the Atlantic, China is already building a new line to the Indian Ocean. In March 2024, Beijing announced the expansion of the Tanzania-Zambia Railway (TAZARA) at a cost of $1 billion.

Begun in the 1970s, this 1,860 kilometer stretch was entirely financed by China and inaugurated in 1975. It connects Dar es Salaam in Tanzania to New Kapiri Mposhi, south of the Zambian-Congolese copper belt.

In the future, there would be two alternatives of approximately equal length for the transport of mining products: towards the Atlantic (Lobito Corridor) or towards the Indian Ocean (TAZARA). However, the Chinese-funded railway has been in operation for much longer and is currently undergoing extensive modernization.

China, Russia, United States: Angola on a tightrope

“The Angolan president wants to work with the two economic superpowers and wants to benefit from the competition. Russia also has a part at stake,” said political analyst Silva. Even if Angola is aware of its geopolitical importance, negotiations between the different partners have not always been easy, he added.

Analysts noted that Lourenço skipped the China-Africa Cooperation Forum summit in September, instead sending his foreign minister to Beijing. Shortly afterward, the Washington-based Corporate Council on Africa announced that the 2025 U.S.-Africa summit would take place in Luanda.

Military bases planned?

“Recently, military cooperation between the United States and Angola has also strengthened,” said Angolan political sociologist Paulo Ingles, who conducted research at the Bundeswehr University in Munich and the University from Bayreuth, among others. Ingles even suggested to DW that the United States was considering establishing a military base in northern Angola.

How African Freedom Fighters Overthrew the Portuguese Empire To view this video, please enable JavaScript and consider switching to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Such an approach would be consistent with Washington's geostrategic interests.

“The plan is to establish a network of American military bases in the South Atlantic. And Angola is part of that network,” says Ingles.

However, in June 2024, the US Embassy in Luanda stated that there were currently no plans for a military base in Angola.

Nonetheless, Ingles stood by his statement, saying work was already underway to build a U.S. base in Soyo, a major city at the mouth of the Congo River in an oil-producing region on the Atlantic coast.

“Soyo was chosen because it is close to the oil-rich enclave of Cabinda and Congo and is therefore a strategic location,” said the Africa expert.

When it comes to military cooperation, Russia is the United States' biggest adversary in the region, Ingles said, highlighting the wide-ranging military agreement signed by Luanda with Moscow in 2014.

What will Biden's visit mean for Angolans?

“President Joe Biden's visit to Angola is undoubtedly a historic event, but unfortunately this visit will not immediately change the lives of Angolans for the better,” Angolan international relations expert Kinkinamo Tuassamba told DW. Only a few members of the Angolan elite are likely to benefit from American investments, as was the case for major Chinese projects.

“There is serious unemployment among young Angolan people, who constitute the majority [of] the population. The massive investments promised by the United States will unfortunately change nothing,” Tuassamba said.