Politics
Did Prime Minister Narendra Modi praise ballot papers over voting machines? A fact check
A clipped video of Prime Minister Modi's 2016 speech has been shared with false claims. The full video actually shows PM Modi praising Indians for using EVMs.
What is the claim?
A video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi giving a speech is circulating on social media, claiming that he had advocated ballot papers over electronic voting machines (EVMs) before coming to power in 2014.
In the 30-second clip, Prime Minister Modi is heard saying in Hindi, which translates to: “Our country is poor; our people are illiterate; he doesn't know anything. Brothers and sisters, even the educated countries of the world… When elections are held, they read the name on the ballot and then stamp it… even today… even in America. The video also features Hindi text at the top that says, “Bring the ballot, save the constitution,” with “our country” written at the bottom.
An .” Archives of articles can be found here, hereAnd here.
The video was also shared on Facebook with the same narrative; archives are available here And here.
The allegation comes against the backdrop of India's recently concluded elections and allegations that an EVM, a device used to electronically record and count votes cast, could be tampered with. Opposition politicians have often raised concerns about EVMs and demanded that they be replaced with ballot papers. More recently, the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA), a political alliance in the western Indian state of Maharashtra, which was defeated in the Assembly elections, has raised concerns about possible manipulation of EVMs and demanded return of ballot papers. However, Prime Minister Modi indicated his support for the continuation of EVMs and attacked those in the opposition who questioned them, saying they were creating distrust in them.
However, this video is an excerpt from Prime Minister Modi's 2016 speech in Moradabad, a city in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, and was shared out of context. Throughout his speech, Prime Minister Modi actually praised India's use of EVMs and compared it to advanced countries like the United States, which still use ballot papers for elections .
What did we find?
A reverse image search of a key frame from the viral video led us to a Message (archive here) by the verified account of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), dated December 3, 2016. The post carried a caption in Hindi, which translates as: “The sooner poverty is eradicated in major states, the faster the country will progress. »
The post features an image of Prime Minister Modi speaking at a public event, with a podium adorned with flowers and a banner reading in Hindi “Parivartan Maharally” (Mega Rally for Change) and the date December 3, 2016. In the image, PM Modi is wearing an orange sleeveless jacket over a white kurta, and security personnel wearing black sunglasses are standing at the background. PM Modi's attire matches what he is wearing in the viral clip, and the positioning of the flowers on the catwalk is also the same.
Inspired by this, we found the full video (archive here) broadcast live on December 3, 2016 on PM Modi's official YouTube channel. Titled 'PM Modi at Parivartan Rally in New Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh', the video is one hour, three minutes and thirty-four seconds long. PM Modi starts his speech at 17:55 seconds and the viral segment appears between 55:10 and 55:39 seconds.
In his speech, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the work done by his government and his party among the public. He explained how Indians are increasingly using digital platforms for everyday tasks such as banking and payments.
Immediately after, the viral segment appears in which Prime Minister Modi says that some people claim that India is poor and uneducated and that its people do not know anything. He counters that even highly educated countries, like the United States, still use ballots in elections. He adds that in India, which some call “poor and uneducated,” people know how to press buttons to vote, drawing applause from the audience. He goes on to say, “Do not underestimate the strength of the Indians. Once they understand the honest way, even the poorest Indians will move the country forward. »
The longer version of the speech clearly shows that Prime Minister Modi was criticizing those who call Indians uneducated. He actually praised India's use of EVMs and highlighted the contrast with countries like the United States, which still use ballot papers for elections.
A December 2016 BJP press release also highlighted that Prime Minister Modi, during his speech at the Parivartan rally in Moradabad, had praised India's use of EVMs. The statement said Prime Minister Modi compared India's use of EVM to the United States' continued use of ballot papers and highlighted India's digital progress through initiatives such as Jan Dhan and the widespread use of smartphones.
Additionally, the speech was delivered in 2016, contrary to claims that his remarks were delivered before Modi became Prime Minister of India in 2014.
The verdict
A video clip of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 2016 speech in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, was shared with false claims that he had advocated for anti-EVB ballots before coming to power in 2014 However, in the full video, Prime Minister Modi actually praised India's use of EVM and highlighted the contrast with advanced countries like the United States, which still use ballot papers for elections. .
(This story was originally published by Logically factsand republished by NDTV as part of the Shakti Collective)
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/did-pm-narendra-modi-praise-ballot-papers-over-voting-machines-a-fact-check-7138950
