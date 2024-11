Belfast rap group wins discrimination case against UK government

BELFAST rap trio Kneecap have won a discrimination case against the UK government, after it withdrew a grant due to the group's political views. Last year, Kneecap applied for a grant from the Music Export Growth Scheme, which was approved by the UK recording industry. But in February, Kemi Badenoch, then business secretary, blocked the funding. His spokesman said the government did not want to give taxpayers' money to opponents in the UK. The group, which supports a united Ireland and denounces Britain's complicity in the genocide in Gaza, said it had been told that one of its tour posters, depicting Boris Johnson strapped to a rocket, had angered the conservatives. The High Court in Belfast ruled that the government had acted unlawfully in deciding to block the grant. It was agreed that the sum of 14,250 euros would be paid by the government to the group. Kneecap said in a statement: They do not like that we oppose British rule, that we do not believe that England serves anyone in Ireland and that the working classes on both sides of the community deserve better ; deserve funding, deserve appropriate mental health services, deserve to celebrate music and art, and deserve the freedom to express our culture. They broke their own laws by trying to silence Kneecap. What they did was a fascist type action, an attempt to block art that did not align with their views after an independent body had made a decision. The group said the funds would be donated to two Belfast organizations that work with both communities to create a better future for our young people. Thanking the group, Conchir Omuadaigh, president of Glor na Mona, an organization based in Ballymurphy, said: Your support will have a lasting impact on our work with young people and the revival of the Irish language here in west Belfast. Sarah Jane Waite, director of RCity Belfast in Shankill Road, said the funds would support social action projects in north Belfast and programs focused on building positive relationships between young people in the Shankill and Belfast communities. Ardoyne. The Department of Trade and Business said the government's priority was to reduce costs and protect the taxpayer from contesting the challenge.

