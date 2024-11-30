Turkey will not support peace plan with territorial concessions, says Ukrainian lawmaker





Turkey will not support a peace plan that involves freezing the war in Ukraine and Kiev granting territorial concessions to Moscow, Ukrinform reported on November 29, citing Ukrainian lawmaker Ahtem Chiygoz. Chiygoz had previously attended a meeting of the friendship groups of the Ukrainian and Turkish parliaments in Ankara. At the event, Turkish officials expressed support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, including the Russian-occupied Crimean Peninsula, Chiygoz said. “There are constant accusations, particularly from the Russian side, that Turkey is committed to a peace formula that involves freezing the conflict and concessions on territorial integrity,” he added. “During our two-day visit to Türkiye, we held meetings at a very high level and everywhere we were assured that this was not true.” Turkey supports Ukraine in several ways, and the two countries want to develop bilateral strategic relations, including parliamentary cooperation, according to the lawmaker. “Turkey not only has hopes, but is also working so that the changes after the US elections do not affect aid to Ukraine. These are important messages for us. And we will convey them to the authorities and the Ukrainian people.” “This visit has also become the basis for strengthening our bilateral cooperation, and the role of our parliaments in this framework will now be more active.” On November 18, Bloomberg reported, citing undisclosed sources, that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan would propose his peace plan for Ukraine during the G20 negotiations. Erdogan's proposal would include Ukraine forgoing joining NATO for at least 10 years, freezing the current front line, providing weapons to Ukraine and deploying international troops to a demilitarized buffer zone in Donbass. The Turkish leader's proposal comes as NATO countries prepare for a Donald Trump presidency, many of whom fear it could lead the United States to pressure Ukraine to quickly end the war, even at the cost of territorial concessions. On November 18, the Kremlin rejected a peace plan for Ukraine reportedly proposed by Erdogan, calling it “unacceptable.” Its harrowing Ukrainians describe surviving Russian attacks that cost them their health, loved ones and homes. WARNING: This article contains descriptions of graphic scenes. Anna Kotova was chatting with her sister on a video call, admiring her image on the screen. It was her 19th birthday, and for the first time in a long time, she felt good about the way she looked. I used to dye

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kyivindependent.com/turkey-assures-that-it-wont-support-peace-plan-with-territorial-concessions-lawmaker-says/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos