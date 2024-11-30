China's lone wolf attacks pose challenge to Xi's security state

(Bloomberg) — President Xi Jinping has established a sprawling security system to prevent violent forces from destabilizing society. A new wave of deadly attacks is putting pressure on the authorities to extend this state of surveillance.

China was stunned this month by its deadliest act of public violence since a series of terrorist attacks rocked the isolated Xinjiang region in 2014. Dozens of people were hospitalized and 35 people were killed in the bloody car-ramming attack in the city of Zhuhai, the culmination of a wave of violence. This year, it was mainly stabbings that caused national concern.

Xi responded to ethnic violence a decade ago by installing a network of facial recognition cameras, tightening internet controls and expanding a national database of residents. Now the ruling Communist Party is calling on its army of local officials to eliminate potential attackers, relying on the country's reserves of data for the mission.

Scattered lone wolf attacks will likely prove difficult to contain, even for the all-seeing Communist Party. The attackers do not come from a single group nor have a unified cause. Although some have cited low wages and homeownership issues as motivation, there is no silver bullet to the economic problems that leaders have grappled with for years.

Showing the urgency of the problem, Xi ordered officials across the country to prevent such violence soon after the Zhuhai attack. Resolve conflicts and disputes in a timely manner, he asked the apparatchiks. Strictly prevent extreme cases and do your best to protect people's lives and social stability.

For decades, China's leaders have maintained their grip on power through an unspoken grand bargain: citizens sacrificing certain freedoms in exchange for security and prosperity. The recent fatal explosions come as authorities also struggle to create more wealth, as the economy faces its longest deflationary streak since 1999 and a years-long housing crisis that is wiping billions of dollars from household accounts.

While the Chinese government has spent years portraying mass violence in the United States as proof of the inferiority of the American system, increasing domestic surveillance carries its own risks.

Xi's Covid Zero regime, which imposed lengthy quarantines, regular mass testing and strict travel restrictions, revealed the limits of citizens' tolerance for state excesses. That policy collapsed in late 2022 after nationwide protests that at times called for the fall of the top leader.

