Opposition spreads propaganda against NDA, crushing spirit of Constitution: PM Modi





Last update: November 29, 2024, 10:37 p.m. IST Prime Minister Modi, addressing party workers in Bhubaneswar, also said that the opposition has only one goal: to grab power by misleading people. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering at an event, in Bhubaneswar (PTI) Criticizing opposition parties for their propaganda against the BJP-led NDA, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said they had crushed the “spirit of the Constitution and rejected all norms of democracy”. Modi, addressing party workers in Bhubaneswar, also said the opposition had only one goal: to grab power by misleading the people. Those who consider power as their birthright have not been in power at the Center in the last decade. The spirit of the Constitution is crushed (by them), all norms of democracy are rejected,” he said, apparently angry with the opposition. The Prime Minister said that it is only natural that there are ideological differences between political parties on different issues and they have the right to express their views and resort to agitation. But now it can be felt that there has been a big change as attempts are being made to tarnish the image of our democracy and the Constitution,” Modi said. Deprived of power for a decade, these parties are now filled with such anger that they do not hesitate to conspire against the country and its people. They are deceiving people with lies and rumours,” he said. Modi noted that such false propaganda poses a great challenge to the people of India, and BJP workers and those who love the country and respect the Constitution should foil such attempts and expose the lies. The Prime Minister said the BJP was working dedicatedly for the development of Odisha even when the party was not in power in the eastern state. The Odisha poll results surprised many leading political pundits, who had completely dismissed the idea of ​​BJP forming government in the state. BJP’s election success in Odisha, Haryana and Maharashtra shows the strength of our party members,” Modi asserted. The BJP respects and prioritizes the rich culture and tradition of Odisha, he said. I am happy that thanks to the efforts of the BJP, Odisha tribal daughter Droupadi Murmu ji is now the President of the country. This has boosted the confidence of girls from all sections of society. His journey will inspire many generations to come,” the Prime Minister said. PM Modi visits Odisha BJP headquarters The Prime Minister later visited the party's state office headquarters and interacted with party workers. I went to @BJP4Odisha HQ and interacted with Party leaders and Karyakartas. We discussed how to continue to strengthen the Party across the state and ways to continue working to improve people's lives. pic.twitter.com/H2OKjLz9OS Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 29, 2024 Went to @BJP4Odisha headquarters and interacted with party leaders and Karyakartas. We discussed how to continue to strengthen the Party across the state and ways to continue working towards improving the lives of people,” PM Modi said in a message on X. (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed – PTI) Location : Bhubaneswar, India Political news Opposition spreads propaganda against NDA, crushing spirit of Constitution: PM Modi

