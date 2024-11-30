the kneecap beat the British government | News

Ball joint have defeated the previous UK government's decision to withhold funding.

The group is a true phenomenon, mixing club production and Irish rap. Powerful and provocative, their concerts are incrediblewith a recent gig at the O2 Forum in Kentish Town, London, with Noel Gallagher showing his support.

The group's most recent opponents have been the British government. The Northern Irish band has applied for a Music Export Growth Scheme grant in 2023; the British phonographic industry approved the request.

Over the summer it emerged that the Department of Business and Commerce and the Department of Culture, Media and Sport were overseeing the project, with Kemi Badenoch, then Secretary of State for Business, overturning the decision of the BPI. A government spokesperson said he did not want to give taxpayers' money to people who oppose the UK itself.

By taking the decision to court, Kneecap won the day – DJ Prva arrived at the High Court in Belfast in a converted RUC Land Rover for the short proceedings, with the decision branded “unfair”.

Having received all of the money, Kneecap decided to donate it to local youth organizations. Here is their statement in full…

Today, unsurprisingly, the UK government's courts have ruled that they had acted unlawfully in stopping funding to Kneecap.

For us this stock was never around 14,250, it could have been 50p. The motivation was equality. It was an attack on artistic culture, an attack on the Good Friday Agreement itself and an attack on Kneecap and the way we express ourselves.

Today we will send the entire amount awarded to two Belfast youth organizations who are working with both communities to create a better future for our young people. 7,125 will go to Glr Na Mna in Ballymurphy and 7,125 will go to RCity Belfast on Shankill Road.

Former Secretary of State Kemi Badenoch and her department acted illegally, it is now a fact.

They don't like that we oppose British rule, that we don't believe that England serves anyone in Ireland and that the working classes on both sides of the community deserve better; deserve funding, deserve appropriate mental health services, deserve to celebrate music and art, and deserve the freedom to express our culture.

They broke their own laws by trying to silence Kneecap.

The reason was that they didn't like our art, especially our beautiful poster of Boris Johnson's 2019 tour on a rocket.

They did not like our views, particularly our opposition to the United Kingdom itself and our belief in a united Ireland, which is our right.

They didn't like the fact that we were totally opposed to everything they stood for, embodied right now by their weaponization for genocide in Gaza.

What they did was a fascist type action, an attempt to block artwork that did not align with their views after an independent body had made a decision.

Their own courts have now ruled in favor of the Kneecaps, as we knew they would. They tried to silence us and they failed.

We would like to warmly thank our solicitor Darragh Mackin and our solicitors Joe Brolly and Ronan Lavery. We were told from the start: it was a penalty without a goalkeeper… and it was indeed the case, in the back of the net!

Free Palestine! Ball joint x

—