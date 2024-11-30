Modi accuses opposition of plotting against India after recent election defeats | News Bhubaneshwar





Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the opposition for misleading the public and conspiring against the nation due to his frustration of being in the opposition for a decade. BHIBANESWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday slammed the opposition, saying those who believe that ruling the nation is their birthright are growing frustrated after remaining in the opposition for a decade and are now conspiring against the nation .

“Their anger is directed against the public. They have started misleading people to take the country in the wrong direction. In this scenario, BJP workers and citizens who love the country and respect the constitution are facing a big challenge ” Modi said, addressing him. a post-landing gathering in the city in the afternoon to attend the all-India DGP/IGP conference, organized here for the first time.

Urging all citizens to remain vigilant, Prime Minister Modi shared his personal experience of witnessing various aspects of politics and believing that opposition to policies is natural in democracy.

“Different opinions may exist on any decision, and political parties have the right to present their views to the public. However, in recent times there has been a significant change where the essence of the Indian constitution is being trampled upon and democratic norms are being ignored,” Modi said.

Power-hungry politicians have deceived the public, and when one lie doesn't work, they resort to another, the prime minister said. “Their aim is to mislead the public and grab power. Since independence, one group has been exploiting the nation and wants another chance to plunder,” Modi said.

The results of the Maharashtra and Haryana elections, as well as the recent elections across the country, have instilled a sense of confidence in the BJP across the country, “which I can see in your eyes”, Modi told the huge crowd, adding, “Odisha initiated this, followed by Haryana and Maharashtra, demonstrating the strength of the BJP and our workers.

Despite the opposition's constant propaganda against BJP governments, the public, witnessing the government's work, rushed to bless the BJP, Modi said, citing the example of Odisha, where the party came in alone in power for the first time.

Political pundits had dismissed the BJP in Odisha, months before the elections, saying it could not become a significant force on its own, Modi said, adding that once the results were out, they were surprised that the reign of 24 years of Naveen Patnaik-led BJD had come to an end.

The people of Odisha recognized the work of the BJP government at the Center and the connection with Odisha, which has reached every village and household over the last decade. “Even when we were not in power in the state, our projects were renamed, but we continued to work diligently for the development of Odisha,” the Prime Minister said.

The central government tripled the budget of Odisha and launched new schemes for every community, which created confidence and garnered blessings. “Language has never been a barrier, emotions have transcended it,” Modi added.

