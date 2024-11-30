Fear of Trump tariffs has shoppers seeking Black Friday deals | Retail News





Brushing snowflakes out of her hair, Teagan Hickson walked into a Walmart supercenter in Fort Wayne, Indiana, hoping to snag some holiday deals on Black Friday. The first thing the mother of two spotted: a stacked pallet of Gourmia digital air fryer ovens for $50 each.

Her sister Jordan wanted one, she said, but money was currently tight for everyone in her family. She became concerned about spending next year after reading posts on Facebook about price hikes if President-elect Donald Trump's planned tariffs take effect in January.

I try not to spend too much, Hickson, 43, said. I don't want to run up my credit cards, but I don't want to pay more for things next year.

When retailers reopened their stores in the United States after the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday, some locations attracted groups of shoppers. People were eager to see Black Friday discounts in stores, often comparing them to competitors' prices for similar products online.

It weighs on the minds of many Americans: If prices rise in 2025 following Trump's decision to impose new tariffs on some U.S. imports, consumers like Hickson could feel the impact in grocery stores and restaurants, which could increase their cost of living.

At Walmart, Hickson called her husband, Josh, who was sitting at his home computer and ready to compare prices in the store with what they could find online.

Baby, that looks pretty nice, she said to Josh. What is online? Seconds later, Josh found a similar model on Amazon for double the price. She grabbed a box, put it in her cart, and headed deeper into the big box store.

Walmart, which operates 4,700 stores in the United States, is offering a variety of deals this year on Samsung TVs, Dyson vacuum cleaners, Lego and Hot Wheels toys, Levis jeans and air fryers, although its discounts before Black Friday started on November 11.

Cristal Lopez pushed a cart full of clothes and a few tote bags through the aisles of a Walmart in North Bergen, New Jersey, looking for holiday clothes for her two children. I find the prices about the same as last year,” she said, adding that she still has some shopping to do to finish her vacation list. She plans to spend between $1,000 and $2,000 in total, like last year, mostly on clothing.

Shoppers are expected to buy more goods online Friday, with purchases totaling $10.8 billion, up nearly 10% from last year, according to projections from Adobe Analytics.

People looking to upgrade their TVs could find the best deals Friday, with discounts of up to 24% off list price, according to Adobe's analysis of retailers' online prices.

Macys opened its doors three hours earlier than normal time [File: Heather Khalifa/AP Photo]

Spontaneous purchases

Still, U.S. retail trade group the National Retail Federation expects about 85.6 million customers to visit stores this year, up from 76 million last year. Shoppers only have 26 days between Thanksgiving and Christmas, compared to a quieter 31 days last year.

Adding pressure on retailers is the reluctance of shoppers, fatigued by inflation, to splurge unless they get a good deal.

With fewer days to shop, consumers are more likely to make spontaneous purchases, contributing to retail growth during the holiday season, said Marshal Cohen, chief retail advisor at Circana, a research company.

Evelyn Contre, 49, was waiting in a line of 20 people at a Lululemon store with her two daughters. Contre had already scoured the Abercrombie & Fitch and Lululemon websites on Thursday for Black Friday deals before heading to Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Friday.

Crowds were thin at a Macys store in Santa Barbara, Calif., despite Black Friday discounts of up to 50 percent on home goods and clothing and an early opening at 7 a.m., three hours earlier than usual. habit.

John Dillard, 66, was buying Levis 504 jeans that he said his daughter had suggested to him. Macys was offering them for 40% off their usual price of $60. Dillard, a local retiree, said he was planning to attend a Christmas party and needed new clothes for the occasion.

Dillard, who said he once purchased men's dress pants at Macys at a discounted price of $95 to $35 and a pair of black men's dress shoes for just $25, said he generally avoids in-store purchases to avoid crowds. The deals were important to him because he planned to buy only what he needed for the party. How often will I wear these clothes? he said.

Target slashed prices by $100 on products including a 75-inch Westinghouse TV and a Nintendo Switch gaming console, and took more than 50 percent off Barbie dolls, Keurig coffee machines and blenders KitchenAid deals that started on Thanksgiving and continued through Saturday.

The retailer is selling a new Taylor Swift Eras Tour book and exclusive Wicked-related merchandise for Target Circle members.

Black Friday isn't what it used to be, said Hoss Moss, a 58-year-old chef from New Jersey, who stood outside a Target store for the first time in 15 years to buy the Swifts book for his teenage daughter .

Grocery prices are expensive and even clothes are no longer at the price we used to get. He said his family of four plans to spend between $2,000 and $3,000 on gifts this year, mostly at Macys and Lululemon.

