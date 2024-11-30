Politics
UK lawmakers give initial approval to bill allowing terminally ill adults to end their lives
LONDON British lawmakers on Friday gave initial approval to a bill to help terminally ill adults end their lives in England and Wales, following a passionate debate in which people shared personal stories of loss and suffering.
MPs approved the assisted dying bill by 330 votes to 275, signaling their approval in principle for the bill, which will undergo further scrutiny before being put to a vote final.
Friday's vote took place after hours of sometimes emotional debates that touched on questions of ethics, faith and law. There was no braying or shouting that often marks debates in the House of Commons and the speeches were viewed with respect and heard in silence.
Let's be clear, we are not talking about a choice between life or death, we are talking about giving the dying a choice on how to die, said the bill's lead sponsor, Kim Leadbeater, in introducing the bill. law in front of a packed room.
Supporters said the law would ensure dignity for the dying and prevent suffering, while protecting the vulnerable.
Opponents said the disabled and elderly risk being forced, directly or indirectly, to end their lives to save money or ease the burden on family members. Others have called for improved palliative care to alleviate suffering as an alternative.
The proposed bill would allow adults over the age of 18 with a life expectancy of less than six months to apply for and receive assistance in ending their lives, subject to several safeguards.
They should be able to take the deadly drugs themselves, and two independent doctors and a High Court judge would have to approve any decision. The bill will not apply to Scotland or Northern Ireland.
Supporters of the bill have told heartbreaking stories of constituents and family members who suffered in the final months of their lives and of dying people who committed suicide in secret because it is currently a crime for anyone to provide help.
Danny Kruger, who led the argument against the bill, warned lawmakers not to support a national suicide service. » He argued that no amount of protection will prevent many vulnerable people from feeling the pressure to ask to end their lives.
Kruger expressed disappointment with the outcome, but said it was possible lawmakers could reject the bill when it next comes to a vote in the coming months. Some of those who voted for it said they did so only to review the details in more detail and might potentially vote against it in the future.
I still think we can stop it, he said.
Although the bill was proposed by Leadbeater, a member of the ruling center-left Labor Party, it was an open vote with alliances formed across political divides.
The government is widely expected to present assessments in the coming months into how assisted dying will be funded and its impact on the National Health Service, palliative care and the UK's legal system, financed by the state.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer did not raise his hand before the vote, but supported the change. Other members of his cabinet, including Health Secretary Wes Streeting and Justice Minister Shabana Mahmood, voted against. Similar divisions existed in other political parties.
Long-time British campaigner Esther Rantzen, who is terminally ill with lung cancer and has played a leading role in advocating the need for a vote on assisted dying, has expressed her joy faced with this wonderful outcome and said it would give people an equal choice.
When she was diagnosed with a terminal illness, Rantzen said she would travel to Switzerland to end her life, where the law allows medical assistance in dying for non-residents.
Hundreds of people from both sides gathered outside Parliament on a cold but bright day as the debate continued for almost five hours.
Opponents held up signs saying: “Kill the Bill, not the sick”, and, referring to the National Health Service, NHS, it's cradle to grave. Not until it's old, impractical or expensive!
The Dignity in Dying group, many wearing pink winter hats, led their supporters as they held signs saying “Give me the choice of my death” and “You can't cure death “. Please do it without fear.
Supporters of the measure erupted in joy when the result was announced and hugged each other.
“It's a relief, it's a story, we're finally moving towards a society that shows love and compassion beyond just keeping people alive,” said Joshua Cook, 33. , suffering from Huntington's disease, an incurable neurodegenerative disease.
Other countries that have legalized assisted suicide include Australia, Belgium, Canada and parts of the United States, with regulations on who is eligible varying by jurisdiction.
Assisted suicide is different from euthanasia, which is authorized in the Netherlands and Canada, which involves medical professionals administering a lethal injection at the request of the patient in specific circumstances.
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.click2houston.com/health/2024/11/29/historic-debate-on-legalizing-assisted-dying-in-england-and-wales-begins/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- China suspends top military official, puts him under investigation for corruption
- Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau flies to Florida to meet with Trump after tariff threatExBulletin
- Arctic blast sweeps across U.S. as Great Lakes region braces for lake-effect snow
- PAK: 281-7 (50) | IND vs PAK U19 live cricket score and updates, Asia Cup 2024: Pakistan scores big total, India needs 282 to win | Cricket news
- UK lawmakers give initial approval to bill allowing terminally ill adults to end their lives
- Hear Putin's comments following Russia's large-scale attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure
- Make Pravasi Bharatiya Divas bigger than G20: PM Modi
- Flint Hill School player named top in private school tennis in Va
- Trudeau in Florida to meet Trump after reports of tariff threats | Donald Trump
- Michigan State football vs. Rutgers: Scouting Report and Prediction
- Assisted-killing bill: The MP behind the bill explains why he supports it
- China says German foreign minister to visit next week