UK lawmakers give initial approval to bill allowing terminally ill adults to end their lives

LONDON British lawmakers on Friday gave initial approval to a bill to help terminally ill adults end their lives in England and Wales, following a passionate debate in which people shared personal stories of loss and suffering.

MPs approved the assisted dying bill by 330 votes to 275, signaling their approval in principle for the bill, which will undergo further scrutiny before being put to a vote final.

Friday's vote took place after hours of sometimes emotional debates that touched on questions of ethics, faith and law. There was no braying or shouting that often marks debates in the House of Commons and the speeches were viewed with respect and heard in silence.

Let's be clear, we are not talking about a choice between life or death, we are talking about giving the dying a choice on how to die, said the bill's lead sponsor, Kim Leadbeater, in introducing the bill. law in front of a packed room.

Supporters said the law would ensure dignity for the dying and prevent suffering, while protecting the vulnerable.

Opponents said the disabled and elderly risk being forced, directly or indirectly, to end their lives to save money or ease the burden on family members. Others have called for improved palliative care to alleviate suffering as an alternative.

The proposed bill would allow adults over the age of 18 with a life expectancy of less than six months to apply for and receive assistance in ending their lives, subject to several safeguards.

They should be able to take the deadly drugs themselves, and two independent doctors and a High Court judge would have to approve any decision. The bill will not apply to Scotland or Northern Ireland.

Supporters of the bill have told heartbreaking stories of constituents and family members who suffered in the final months of their lives and of dying people who committed suicide in secret because it is currently a crime for anyone to provide help.

Danny Kruger, who led the argument against the bill, warned lawmakers not to support a national suicide service. » He argued that no amount of protection will prevent many vulnerable people from feeling the pressure to ask to end their lives.

Kruger expressed disappointment with the outcome, but said it was possible lawmakers could reject the bill when it next comes to a vote in the coming months. Some of those who voted for it said they did so only to review the details in more detail and might potentially vote against it in the future.

I still think we can stop it, he said.

Although the bill was proposed by Leadbeater, a member of the ruling center-left Labor Party, it was an open vote with alliances formed across political divides.

The government is widely expected to present assessments in the coming months into how assisted dying will be funded and its impact on the National Health Service, palliative care and the UK's legal system, financed by the state.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer did not raise his hand before the vote, but supported the change. Other members of his cabinet, including Health Secretary Wes Streeting and Justice Minister Shabana Mahmood, voted against. Similar divisions existed in other political parties.

Long-time British campaigner Esther Rantzen, who is terminally ill with lung cancer and has played a leading role in advocating the need for a vote on assisted dying, has expressed her joy faced with this wonderful outcome and said it would give people an equal choice.

When she was diagnosed with a terminal illness, Rantzen said she would travel to Switzerland to end her life, where the law allows medical assistance in dying for non-residents.

Hundreds of people from both sides gathered outside Parliament on a cold but bright day as the debate continued for almost five hours.

Opponents held up signs saying: “Kill the Bill, not the sick”, and, referring to the National Health Service, NHS, it's cradle to grave. Not until it's old, impractical or expensive!

The Dignity in Dying group, many wearing pink winter hats, led their supporters as they held signs saying “Give me the choice of my death” and “You can't cure death “. Please do it without fear.

Supporters of the measure erupted in joy when the result was announced and hugged each other.

“It's a relief, it's a story, we're finally moving towards a society that shows love and compassion beyond just keeping people alive,” said Joshua Cook, 33. , suffering from Huntington's disease, an incurable neurodegenerative disease.

Other countries that have legalized assisted suicide include Australia, Belgium, Canada and parts of the United States, with regulations on who is eligible varying by jurisdiction.

Assisted suicide is different from euthanasia, which is authorized in the Netherlands and Canada, which involves medical professionals administering a lethal injection at the request of the patient in specific circumstances.