Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau flies to Florida to meet with Trump after tariff threatExBulletin





Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walks through the lobby of the Delta by Marriott hotel Friday in West Palm Beach, Florida. Carolyn Kaster/AP .

switch captionCarolyn Kaster/AP

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau traveled to Florida on Friday to dine with President-elect Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago club after Trump threatened to impose drastic tariffs on goods Canadians.

Trump has threatened to impose tariffs on products from Canada and Mexico if they don't stop what he calls the flow of drugs and migrants across their borders. He said he would impose a 25% tax on all products entering the United States from Canada and Mexico in one of his first executive orders.

A person familiar with the details called it “a positive, high-profile dinner that lasted three hours.” The official, who was not authorized to speak publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity, said topics included trade, border security, fentanyl, defense, Ukraine, NATO, China and pipelines, as well as the Group of Seven meeting in Canada next year.

Although Trump once called Trudeau “weak” and “dishonest” during his first term, ties between the two countries remain among the closest in the world. Trudeau is the first G7 leader to visit Trump since the November 4 election.

At the dinner, Trump and Trudeau were joined by Howard Lutnick, Trump's nominee for commerce secretary, North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, Trump's pick to lead the Interior Department, Mike Waltz, pick by Trump to be his national security adviser, and the wives of all three men.

Also present at the dinner were David McCormick, just-elected U.S. senator from Pennsylvania, and his wife, Dina Powell, former deputy national security adviser under Trump, as well as Canadian Minister of Public Safety Dominic LeBlanc, whose responsibilities include border security, and Katie Telford. , Trudeau's chief of staff.

McCormick posted a photo on X of the group sitting at a round table on the Mar-a-Lago patio. At the table behind the president-elect, a boy can be seen mugging the camera.

Trump's transition did not respond to questions about what they discussed or whether the conversation alleviated Trump's concerns about the border.

Trudeau, smiling, declined to comment upon returning to his West Palm Beach hotel Friday evening.

Trudeau said earlier Friday that he would resolve the tariff issue by talking with Trump. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said Thursday, after speaking with Trump, that she was confident a tariff war with the United States would be avoided.

“We're going to work together to address some of the concerns,” Trudeau told reporters on Prince Edward Island, in Atlantic Canada. “But at the end of the day, it’s going to be a lot of really constructive conversations with President Trump that I’m going to have that will keep us moving forward on the right path for all Canadians.”

Trudeau said Trump was elected because he promised to lower the cost of groceries, but now he's talking about adding 25 per cent to the cost of all kinds of produce, including Island potatoes -of Prince Edward.

“It is important to understand that Donald Trump, when he makes such statements, intends to implement them. There is no doubt about that,” Trudeau said.

“Our responsibility is to emphasize that it would not only harm Canadians, who work so well with the United States, but it would also raise prices for American citizens and harm American industry and businesses.” , he added.

These tariffs could essentially blow up the North American trade deal negotiated by Trump's team during his first term. Trudeau stressed that they managed to renegotiate the agreement, which he called a “win-win” for both countries.

“We can work together like we have done before,” Trudeau said.

Trump threatened tariffs Monday while railing against the influx of illegal migrants, even though the numbers at the Canadian border pale in comparison at the southern border.

The U.S. Border Patrol made 56,530 apprehensions at the Mexican border in October alone and 23,721 apprehensions at the Canadian border between October 2023 and September 2024.

Trump also denounced fentanyl coming from Mexico and Canada, although seizures at the Canadian border are few compared to the Mexican border. U.S. customs agents seized 43 pounds of fentanyl at the Canadian border last fiscal year, compared to 21,100 pounds at the Mexican border.

Canadian officials say lumping Canada in with Mexico is unfair, but they say they are willing to invest in border security.

Trudeau called Trump after he made his social media posts at the border.

When Trump imposed higher tariffs during his first term, other countries responded with retaliatory tariffs of their own. Canada, for example, announced billions in new tariffs in 2018 against the United States, in response to new taxes on Canadian steel and aluminum.

Canada is already examining possible retaliatory tariffs on certain products from the United States if Trump follows through on his threat to impose drastic tariffs on Canadian products, a senior official said this week. Associated Press.

A government official said Canada was preparing for any eventuality and had started thinking about where to target retaliatory tariffs. The official stressed that no decision had been made. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

Canada is the primary export destination for 36 U.S. states. Nearly C$3.6 billion (US$2.7 billion) worth of goods and services cross the border every day.

About 60% of U.S. crude oil imports come from Canada and 85% of U.S. electricity imports come from Canada.

Canada is also the largest foreign supplier of steel, aluminum and uranium to the United States and has 34 critical minerals and metals that the Pentagon eagerly seeks and invests in for national security.

Canada is one of the most trade-dependent countries in the world and 77% of its exports go to the United States.

“Canada has reason to be afraid because Trump is impulsive, often influenced by the latest thing he sees on Fox News,” said Nelson Wiseman, professor emeritus at the University of Toronto. “He can take advantage of this by responding to what he thinks will look good to the public rather than what is happening or will happen.”

