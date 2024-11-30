China suspends top military official, puts him under investigation for corruption









Updated: November 29, 2024

Beijing [China]November 29 (ANI): China's Defense Ministry announced that a senior military official has been suspended and placed under investigation for corruption, CNN reported. The development comes as Chinese President Xi Jinping widens a purge of the military's top brass.

At a news conference on Thursday, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesperson Wu Qian said that Admiral Miao Hua, a member of the powerful Central Military Commission (CMC), China's highest-ranking military body by Xi, had been investigated for “serious human rights violations”. discipline” – a euphemism for corruption, CNN reported.

Admiral Miao Hua (69) heads the political work department of the CMC. He is considered a close protégé of Xi Jinping and served as a political officer in Fujian's military when Xi was a local official there in the 1990s and early 2000s.

Xi Jinping has launched a fight against corruption within China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) since 2023, focusing on the Rocket Force, an elite branch overseeing the country's nuclear and conventional missiles.

Xi's decision led to the downfall of several high-ranking generals, including former Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu and his predecessor Wei Fenghe, who were expelled from the party in June over corruption allegations, according to a report by CNN.

The ongoing developments in the military's upper echelons come as Xi Jinping aims to make China's armed forces stronger, more combat-ready and more aggressive to assert his disputed territorial claims in the region.

In Xi's aim to turn the PLA into a “world-class” fighting force, China has spent billions of dollars purchasing and upgrading its equipment. Since last summer, more than a dozen high-level military officers and aerospace executives across the military-industrial complex have been suspended from public service. The majority of purged generals were linked to Rocket Force or military outfits, including Li Shangfu and Wei Fenghe.

Over the past summer, Li disappeared from public view months after taking office and weeks after a surprise shakeup of Rocket Force leadership. In October, he was removed from his post, without any explanation, and replaced by China's current Defense Minister, Dong Jun. However, Dong was not appointed to the CMC, a major break with tradition in recent years.

China's defense minister plays a largely ceremonial role, serving as the public face of military diplomacy with other countries. The senior Chinese military official under investigation, Miao, is considered a political patron of Dong, who is also an admiral and once served as commander-in-chief of the PLA Navy.

Originally from Fujian, Miao rose through the ranks in the political departments of the army. In 2014, two years after Xi Jinping came to power, Miao was promoted to political commissar of the PLA Navy, coinciding with Dong's time as deputy chief of staff of the navy.

Miao was again promoted to director of the CMC's political work department in 2017. Xi Jinping has made eliminating corruption and disloyalty a hallmark of his rule since coming to power in 2012, and the Actions against senior officials indicate that the campaign is far from over within the military, CNN reported.

In an article on This is part of “doing business” in the PLA to a much greater extent than in most other military organizations around the world, where the rule of law and checks and balances can be used to expose major acts. nepotism and corruption.

He added: “Despite Xi's best efforts, corruption within the PLA will persist and plague Xi and his successor for the foreseeable future. » (ANI)

