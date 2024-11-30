Justin Trudeau in Florida to meet Donald Trump





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Florida to meet with Donald Trump as Canada seeks to stave off the president-elect's threat to impose a 25% tariff on Canadian goods, a source has confirmed to the BBC.

Canadian media reported that Trudeau landed at Palm Beach International Airport Friday evening to visit Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

The two spoke by phone earlier in the week after Trump announced that upon taking office in January, he would impose across-the-board tariffs on all products entering the United States from Mexico and the United States. Canada.

Neither the prime minister's office nor Trump's team responded to a request for comment on the visit.

The trip was not included in Trudeau's public itinerary for Friday. The two men will have dinner, the source said.

Trump attended his real estate meeting at Mar-a-Lago with his transition team. Trudeau would be the first G7 leader to visit the president-elect since the election.

Trudeau has often pointed out that the two countries managed to renegotiate a major trade deal during Trump's first term, although relations between the two leaders have been rocky at times.

At an event in Prince Edward Island on Friday, Trudeau said both countries “rolled up their sleeves and were able to create jobs on both sides of the border.”

He said he looks forward to having many “big” conversations with Trump.

The visit to Florida is the latest move by Canada to avoid high tariffs, which could have far-reaching economic consequences.

It remains unclear whether the new Trump administration will actually follow through on threats of tariffs, as analysts note that the president-elect is known for using such threats in the past as a negotiating tactic to achieve his goals.

Trump – who also threatened to impose the same levy against Mexico – indicated they would remain in place until both countries worked to secure their shared borders with the United States.

Trudeau said Friday that “when Trump makes such statements, he plans to implement them.”

He said his goal was to emphasize that tariffs would not only hurt Canadians, but also raise prices for Americans and harm that country's economy.

Trudeau was accompanied on the trip by Dominic LeBlanc, the minister responsible for border security.

US media reported that Trudeau and Trump were joined at the dinner by Howard Lutnick, Trump's nominee for commerce secretary; Doug Burgum, nominated to lead the Interior Department; and Mike Waltz, who was chosen as the next national security adviser.

Canada is one of the United States' largest trading partners and sends approximately 75% of its total exports to the United States. The two countries also share deeply integrated supply chains.

After the phone call with Trump, Trudeau held an emergency meeting Wednesday with the leaders of Canada's provinces and territories on how to manage U.S.-Canada relations.

Trudeau promises to present a united “Team Canada” approach to working with the United States to advocate against the tax.

Several Canadian provincial leaders have criticized Trump's plan, saying it would be devastating for the country's economy, particularly the oil, gas and automobile sectors.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum also had a phone call with Trump this week.

The number of crossings at the Canada-U.S. border is significantly lower than at the southern border, according to U.S. Border Patrol data on migrant encounters.

In fiscal year 2024, there were approximately 23,700 apprehensions at the northern land border, while at the southern border more than 1.53 million apprehensions were recorded.

But Canadian officials have said in recent days that there is still joint work to be done to improve border security.

