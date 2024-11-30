Lone wolf attacks in China pose challenge to Xi Jinping's security state

Xi’s Covid Zero regime has revealed the limits of citizens’ tolerance for state excesses.

President Xi Jinping has established a sprawling security system to prevent violent forces from destabilizing society. A new wave of deadly attacks is putting pressure on the authorities to extend this state of surveillance.

China was stunned this month by its deadliest act of public violence since a series of terrorist attacks rocked the isolated Xinjiang region in 2014. Dozens of people were hospitalized and 35 killed by the bloody attack. car-ramming attack in Zhuhai city It was the culmination of a wave of violence this year, mainly stabbings, that have sparked national concern.

Xi responded to ethnic violence a decade ago by installing a network of facial recognition cameras, tightening internet controls and expanding a national database of residents. Now the ruling Communist Party is calling on its army of local officials to eliminate potential attackers, relying on the country's reserves of data for the mission.

Scattered lone wolf attacks will likely prove difficult to contain, even for the all-seeing Communist Party. The attackers do not come from a single group nor have a unified cause. Although some have cited low wages and homeownership issues as motivation, there is no silver bullet to the economic problems that leaders have grappled with for years.

Showing the urgency of the problem, Xi ordered officials across the country to prevent such violence soon after the Zhuhai attack. Resolve conflicts and disputes in a timely manner, he asked the apparatchiks. Strictly prevent extreme cases and do your best to protect people's lives and social stability.

For decades, China's leaders have maintained their grip on power through an unspoken grand bargain: citizens sacrificing certain freedoms in exchange for security and prosperity. The recent fatal explosions come as authorities also struggle to create more wealth, as the economy faces its longest deflationary streak since 1999 and a years-long housing crisis that is wiping billions of dollars from household accounts.

While the Chinese government has spent years portraying mass violence in the United States as proof of the inferiority of the American system, increasing domestic surveillance carries its own risks.

Xi's Covid Zero regime, which imposed lengthy quarantines, regular mass testing and strict travel restrictions, revealed the limits of citizens' tolerance for state excesses. That policy collapsed in late 2022 after nationwide protests that at times called for the fall of the top leader.

Chinese society is fed up and angry about a number of issues, said Lynette Ong, a professor of Chinese politics at the University of Toronto. Unless leaders realize that we need to address the root cause of the problem, which is letting people release their pressure and anger, and having more pressure valves for more repression will not work.

Eradicate risks

In recent weeks, Chinese officials have rushed to reinforce Xi's security message. Anti-corruption chief Li Xi asked local governments to take practical steps to consolidate the party's ruling foundation by resolving grassroots issues. Anti-corruption officials should make it their priority while inspecting villages, he added.

Stepping up technological surveillance would require more resources at a time when public finances are strained. Public spending on security, the bulk of which comes from indebted localities, rose just 3.1% last year, the lowest in the non-pandemic Xi ​​era, according to China's latest statistical yearbook.

Policymakers are instead focusing their fiscal policy on stabilizing the housing crash and a $1.4 trillion plan to rebalance the books of struggling local governments. Top leaders are currently preparing for next month's Central Economic Work Conference, where they will set economic priorities for 2025 when US President-elect Donald Trump returns to power.

A less expensive tool officials are relying on is the Fengqiao experiment: a Mao Zedong-era surveillance campaign used last century to eliminate anti-party forces, which Xi revived in recent years to prevent Local conflicts and disruptive groups bubble up to the national level.

Already, officials in the northwest Chinese city of Dingxi are visiting the families of those considered to have lost hope in life and exhibiting abnormal behavior accompanied by paranoia, according to an official WeChat account from the police. Local leaders will strive to educate and advise the needy, he adds.

Prosecutors in a Guangdong city have now begun prioritizing clearing a backlog of cases linked to residents' dissatisfaction with the legal process to prevent frustration from boiling over, according to one person close to the file who asked not to be identified during discussions on sensitive subjects.

The authorities will use existing technology in their approach. Authorities should mine rich legal data to find people who pose a risk, Yin Bai, secretary-general of the party commission for law enforcement in eastern Zhejiang, said recently. He also called for stronger data identification, filtering, analysis and evaluation to stop attacks.

School safety

Schools have become a target, with several attacks this year targeting students. Police officers have been mobilized to monitor the opening and closing times of schools in the southern province of Guangdong, according to a person familiar with the matter, who requested anonymity.

In Beijing, where three children were injured in stabbings near an elementary school last month, another school increased its number of guards and armed them with new steel forks and riot batons, according to a person close to the device.

A Shanghai kindergarten that previously allowed parents to escort their children to the classroom ended the arrangement this month, citing multiple consecutive violent incidents and the need to implement measures. instructions from higher authorities regarding school security, according to a notice seen by Bloomberg.

For a country where outbreaks of violence are considered rare, such measures represent a significant change. But for many residents, extra precautions suddenly seem necessary.

I hope the overall security of the school can be strengthened further, said Vikki Shu, a 40-year-old mother in Shanghai. When the economy is not stable, there are a lot of crazy people.