Trump dines with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Mar-a-Lago

President-elect Donald Trump is having dinner with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday evening at Mar-a-Lago, a source familiar with the meeting told CNN.

Some members of Trudeau's cabinet are expected to join the dinner, a senior Canadian government official told CNN. Trudeau is expected to leave Mar-a-Lago shortly after dinner.

The meeting comes just days after Trump promised massive tariff hikes on goods from Mexico and Canada on his first day in office, specifically calling for 25% tariffs on all products sent to the United States.

One of the things that's really important to understand is that Donald Trump, when he makes these statements, intends to follow through on them. There's no doubt about it, Trudeau told reporters at an unrelated news conference Friday morning. Our responsibility is to emphasize that in this way it would not only harm Canadians, who work so well with the United States; it would also raise prices for American citizens and harm American industry and businesses.

Trudeau said he hoped to have many interesting conversations with Trump and that the two would work together to address some of the concerns and address some of the issues.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, who Trump tapped to become Interior secretary, and his wife, Kathryn, are attending the dinner with Trudeau, according to two close sources.

Florida Rep. Mike Waltz, Trump's chosen national security adviser, and Trump's transition co-chair Howard Lutnick, his Commerce Secretary pick, are also at the table with their spouses, a source confirmed.

Trudeau's chief of staff, Katie Telford, and Canadian Minister of Public Safety, Dominic LeBlanc, are also present, confirmed the same source.

Canadas Global News was the first to publish the list of people attending the dinner.

Trump's tariff sanctions, if enacted, could wreak havoc on U.S. supply chains and industries that rely on goods from the country's closest trading partners.

CNN previously reported that after the president-elect was announced, Trump and Trudeau had a brief call focused on border security and trade. A senior Canadian government source called the call productive and told CNN the two promised to stay in touch in the coming days.

Under the first Trump administration, the United States and Canada sometimes had difficult relations, particularly on the trade issue. Trump used tariffs against Canada during negotiations to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Many U.S. imports from Canada and Mexico are exempt from tariffs because of the USMCA trade deal between the three countries that Trump championed during his first administration. It is unclear how Trump would intend to implement the proposed tariffs without violating the USMCA.

Earlier this week, Trump spoke with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum for the first time after Trump's tariff announcement, but they made conflicting statements on the call.

Trump said Wednesday that Sheinbaum agreed to close the U.S.-Mexico border, but Sheinbaum denied doing so on Thursday.

Sheinbaum also suggested that Mexico would retaliate with tariffs if Trump makes good on his threat.

Trump has faced backlash over his tariff proposal in recent days, including from President Joe Biden, who called it counterproductive and warned it could begin to sour state relations. -United with Canada and Mexico.

This story has been updated with additional reporting.

CNN's Kit Maher, Paula Newton, Kim Berryman, Kaanita Iyer and Jennifer Hansler contributed to this report.

