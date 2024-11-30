Canadian oil sector shaken by Trump's tariff threat





In Canada's oil-rich province of Alberta, there is deep unease over President-elect Donald Trump's threat to impose 25 percent tariffs on Canadian goods.

Canadian politicians and energy experts warn that the high tariffs would have disastrous consequences for the economy of the United States' northern neighbor and lead to higher prices for American consumers.

“Canada has no choice,” Dennis McConaghy, a former energy executive based in Alberta, told the BBC.

“He must find a compromise with Trump.”

Trump announced Monday that, upon taking office in January, he would impose across-the-board tariffs on Mexico and Canada — with no suggestion that would exclude oil and gas.

It remains unclear whether the tariffs will ultimately come to fruition, analysts noted, as Trump is known to have used such threats in the past as a negotiating tactic to achieve his goals.

In this case, Trump indicated that the taxes would remain in place until Canada and Mexico work to secure their shared borders with the United States, thereby limiting the number of illegal migrants and drugs entering the country. country.

As the threat persists, Canadian officials and industry leaders are working to meet Trump's demands, while communicating to the public the importance of the Canada-U.S. energy partnership.

Lisa Baiton, president and CEO of the Calgary-based Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers, said the tax would likely mean Canada would produce less oil.

Mr. McConaghy said this would lead to job losses in Alberta, with potential knock-on effects across Canada as poorer provinces rely on cash transfers from revenues generated by wealthier provinces – such as Alberta – to help offset costs and provide social services.

It could also lead to a devaluation of the Canadian dollar at a time when the currency is already struggling due to domestic economic factors, he said.

Keep in mind that approximately 80% of Canada's trade is with the United States, and the majority of this trade involves hydrocarbons. Canadians cannot ignore the extent to which they are integrated into the United States.

U.S. fuel makers also urged Trump to exclude oil and gas from any proposed levies, given that Americans rely heavily on imported Canadian crude.

Crude oil is to refineries what flour is to bakeries, industry group American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers (AFPM) said this week.

This is our main raw material and input cost. If these raw materials became much more expensive, the overall cost of manufacturing the fuel here in the United States would also increase.

The United States is the world's largest producer of crude oil and natural gas, but some regions—California, the Northeast, and parts of the Midwest—lack the infrastructure or pipeline capacity to rely solely on of American oil and need imports to supply their consumers with fuel. .

About 40% of the crude that passes through U.S. oil refineries is imported, and the vast majority comes from Canada.

Canadian oil is particularly used in the landlocked Midwest, where refineries have been equipped to process the heavier Canadian blends.

AFPM said it was not easy to replace that crude without relying on foreign sources that could erode U.S. energy security.

The industry group warned that a tariff on Canadian oil would increase operating costs in the Midwest — costs that some experts say would be passed on to consumers.

Patrick De Haan, a Chicago-based gas price analyst, estimated that states like Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan could see gas prices increase by as much as 75 cents per gallon.

Mr. De Haan noted in an article on X that these higher prices would not only be felt at the pump, but could also increase costs for airlines and cargo carriers.

Raising oil prices for U.S. consumers would run counter to Trump's promise to lower energy costs.

On the campaign trail, Trump often said he planned to reduce the price of gasoline to less than $2 (1.57) per gallon. At the end of November, the price of regular gasoline in the United States was around $3 per gallon.

But Trump has also pledged to increase American energy independence by boosting domestic drilling and being less dependent on foreign oil and gas, particularly from countries not allied with the United States.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promises to present a united Team Canada and work with the new Trump administration to avoid blanket tariffs.

Leaders of major Canadian provinces like Ontario, Quebec and Alberta have urged Trudeau to respond quickly to these demands, and on Wednesday, Trudeau held an emergency meeting with provincial and territorial leaders to discuss how to 'move forward.

Danielle Smith, Premier of Alberta, said her province would work aggressively in the coming months to build connections with its American counterparts and make clear that a strong partnership with Canada would benefit the United States and to their energy security.

She said that in her view, Trump and the tens of millions of Americans who voted for him had legitimate concerns about border security.

The number of crossings at the Canada-U.S. border is significantly lower than at the southern border, according to U.S. Border Patrol data on migrant encounters.

In fiscal year 2024, there were approximately 23,700 apprehensions at the northern land border, while at the southern border more than 1.53 million apprehensions were recorded.

Crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border declined sharply this summer after reaching record levels earlier under the Biden administration, thanks in part to Mexico's efforts to implement measures such as the placing new checkpoints and increasing patrols.

Canadian Immigration Minister Marc Miller said that although the number of crossings at the northern border is much lower, there is still work to be done to stop them.

Smith and other prime ministers have asked Trudeau to develop a comprehensive border security plan.

She also said Alberta was exploring the possibility of creating specialized sheriff's units to patrol its own shared border with the U.S. state of Montana.

Whatever approach is taken, McConaghy said he hopes there will be urgency among Canadian officials to eliminate the risk of tariffs as soon as possible.

