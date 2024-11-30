PM Modi launches scathing attack on opposition parties.





Bhubaneswar, Nov 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on opposition parties at a public meeting on Friday. The Prime Minister said that the opposition parties were indulged in spreading propaganda and lies against the BJP government day in and day out, but the public voted seeing the good work done by the BJP. Prime Minister Modi, who is in Bhubaneswar on a three-day visit to Odisha to attend the all-India conference of DGs/IGPs, addressed party workers during a felicitation program after arriving at the Biju Patnaik International Airport here on Friday. “Those who consider power to be their birthright have remained powerless at the center for the past decade. They are angry at people who vote for someone else. The situation aroused so much anger in them that they conspired against the country and started misleading people to take the country on a wrong path,” PM Modi said. He said the opposition had been running its 'jhoot aur afwah ki dukan' (store of lies and propaganda) for several years. “Their shop of lies and rumors has been operating for ten years. They have now intensified this campaign,” he said. He further noted that the activities of these people have emerged as a challenge in the eyes of vigilant citizens, BJP workers and those who respect the Constitution. He appealed to the countrymen and BJP workers to remain vigilant and create awareness among the people to expose the lies propagated by the opposition parties. He also said that people hungry for power continue to lie. Targeting the opposition, the Prime Minister further said that the opposition is no longer using the slogan 'Chowkidar chor hai'. Their only goal is to take power and plunder the country by deceiving the population. PM Modi also praised the Mohan Charan Majhi-led BJP government in Odisha for fulfilling all its promises made to the people. He claimed that the BJP was giving highest priority to Odisha without questioning which party rules the state. He said that for the first time, the DGP conference was being held in Odisha. The Indian Navy will showcase its strength in the 'Operational Demonstration' to be held at Odisha's Blue Flag beach on December 4. Prime Minister Modi said the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas event will be held in Bhubaneswar from January 8 to 10. People of Indian origin from all over the world will participate in this mega event. He said that the people of Odisha will get an opportunity to welcome people from all over the world. He said the event would be a major boost to the tourism sector in Odisha. After attending the felicitation program, Prime Minister Modi visited the Raj Bhawan. Thousands of common people and many cultural troupes from different parts of the state welcomed PM Modi by presenting various traditional cultural programs and musical instruments on both sides of the road. Later in the evening, Prime Minister Modi held an important two-hour meeting with party MLAs, MLAs and other senior leaders of the BJP state office. Prime Minister Modi will attend the All-India Director General/Inspector General of Police Conference 2024 from November 30 to December 1, 2024 at the State Convention Centre, Lok Seva Bhawan here.

(The content of this article comes from a news agency and has not been edited by the ap7am team.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ap7am.com/en/90861/pm-modi-launches-scathing-attack-on-opposition-parties-at-public-meeting-in-bhubaneswar The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos