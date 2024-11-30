Why is the Welsh Conservative leader under pressure?

Getty Images Andrew RT Davies has twice been leader of the Welsh Conservative Party in the Senedd since 2011.

Discontent with Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies has been brewing for several months. There were times over the summer when private discontent among Davies' colleagues threatened to boil over into a public challenge to his leadership. This did not happen. But winter doesn't seem to have brought down the heatConservative Members of the Senedd (MSs) voting next Tuesday on whether they have confidence in their leader. There was a sense that Davies's critics could not rally around an obvious and unifying alternative.

Furthermore, those who might have dreamed of seizing power did not want to be the ones wielding the knife. Some conservative insiders have also suggested that Davies did not hesitate to confront his critics, in effect telling them to shut up or shut up. Conservative sources said he went all the way by calling a confidence vote himself. It has to be said that many Conservative MPs really like Davies, with one Welsh Conservative describing him as a sort of father figure in the group. Criticism and frustration came from some Westminster Conservatives on the leadership of the Welsh party And if they gave voters an alternative vision. Former Welsh Secretary Stephen Crabb suggested a refresh may be needed before the next Senedd election. Boris Johnson's former spin doctor, Guto Harri, has also been a vocal critic and he was challenged by Davies at a conference he was present at. Have they emboldened Daviess' critics, who will also have noted that there has been no discernible change in the way he approaches his role? It's worth remembering that Davies led his party to a record number of seats in the 2021 Senedd elections, but the next campaign in 18 months' time looks much tougher.

