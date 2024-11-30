Politics
Why is the Welsh Conservative leader under pressure?
Discontent with Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies has been brewing for several months.
There were times over the summer when private discontent among Davies' colleagues threatened to boil over into a public challenge to his leadership.
This did not happen. But winter doesn't seem to have brought down the heatConservative Members of the Senedd (MSs) voting next Tuesday on whether they have confidence in their leader.
There was a sense that Davies's critics could not rally around an obvious and unifying alternative.
Furthermore, those who might have dreamed of seizing power did not want to be the ones wielding the knife.
Some conservative insiders have also suggested that Davies did not hesitate to confront his critics, in effect telling them to shut up or shut up.
Conservative sources said he went all the way by calling a confidence vote himself.
It has to be said that many Conservative MPs really like Davies, with one Welsh Conservative describing him as a sort of father figure in the group.
Criticism and frustration came from some Westminster Conservatives on the leadership of the Welsh party And if they gave voters an alternative vision.
Former Welsh Secretary Stephen Crabb suggested a refresh may be needed before the next Senedd election.
Boris Johnson's former spin doctor, Guto Harri, has also been a vocal critic and he was challenged by Davies at a conference he was present at.
Have they emboldened Daviess' critics, who will also have noted that there has been no discernible change in the way he approaches his role?
It's worth remembering that Davies led his party to a record number of seats in the 2021 Senedd elections, but the next campaign in 18 months' time looks much tougher.
The polls for the Conservatives are gloomy and the party was wiped out in Wales earlier this summer in the UK general election.
One of the open questions – before even discussing the threat posed by Reform – is whether simply attacking Labor at around 20 mph and health spending will be enough to convince voters.
Whether this is a fair criticism or not, for many of Davies' critics, this is the perception of the party under its current term.
What a year it has been for Welsh politics.
We have had acrimony within the Welsh Labor Party, we are on our third prime minister of 2024 and now the potential for a new leader of the Senedd Conservatives.
Whether or not you consider Davies a political heavyweight, he would be an important figure to replace metaphorically and literally, having once described himself as 19 stones of prime Welsh beef.
Equally great are the difficulties of finding a new leader behind whom the party could unite, develop a public profile to match Daviess and thwart dire poll predictions.
