Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bhubaneswar





I can see and feel the happiness and glow on your faces. I can see the faith in your eyes after the results of the recently held elections. What started from here has spread to Haryana and Maharashtra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while addressing people at Bhubaneswar Airport Square on Friday. He immediately struck a chord with the people by starting his speech with 'Jai Jagannath' and in Odia language. He also mentioned the quality time he spent at Odisha Parva in New Delhi. “Five days ago, I had the opportunity to attend Odisha Parva and taste the masala tea. It was a great program. What I took away from Odisha Parva was the rich Odia heritage, the love and affection of the Odia people,” he said. “Until a few months before the elections, pundits were rejecting the BJP. They said the BJP could not form a government alone. But when the results came in, they were stunned. When we did not have a government in the state, the names of our yojanas were changed. Yet, we have worked for the development of Odisha. The representation of Odisha in the cabinet is unprecedented. The central government has never thought about whether our government belongs to the state or not. We were only trying to serve Odisha. New projects have been launched. The people of Odisha understood our principles and style of work and started believing in us. They blessed us with an open heart,” he added. “When I would go inside, I would get nervous thinking about how I should communicate my words in Hindi language. But what I noticed, language never seemed like a barrier. “Bhav” (feelings) was so strong that it was way above “Bhasha” (language),” he said. “You and even the media will also be surprised to know that the DGP conference has been organized every year since British rule. But it is taking place in Odisha for the first time. After four days, on December 4, Indian Navy Day will be celebrated in Puri. In itself, it is a grand occasion where the Indian Navy will show its capabilities at the Blue Flag beach. This means that Odisha will be at the center of the world view. And a huge event like Pravasi Bharatiya Divas will be held in Bhubaneswar from January 8 to 10. People from all over the world will attend. When they return, various things about Odisha will reach different parts of the world. Here the tourism industry will grow. I want to prioritize Odisha on the map of not only India but the world,” he added. This was his third visit to Odisha after the BJP formed government in the state.

