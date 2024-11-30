Politics
The corruption scandal engulfing Xi Jinping's army
In an effort to create a cutting-edge force, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has spent billions of dollars to expand and modernize its armed forces at a pace rarely seen in peacetime. But evidently in recent days, the most striking features of its senior ranks remain corruption and political intrigue.
Miao Hua, one of China's top commanders, has been suspended and is being investigated for serious violations of discipline, the CCP's term for corruption, according to the Defense Ministry. Miao, a navy admiral, is one of six members of the party's powerful Central Military Commission, chaired by President Xi Jinping. He was also head of the Political Work Department of the People's Liberation Army (PLA), responsible for ensuring the CCP's control over the PLA. In the military hierarchy, he was considered more powerful than Defense Minister Dong Jun. The corruption allegations leveled against him will have shaken China's military leaders.
Rumors also swirled that Dong Jun himself was under investigation, fueled by his refusal to meet with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin at an Asian defense meeting in Laos early of the month, a decision Austin called unfortunate. If Dong is removed, he would be the third successive defense minister to face corruption charges that are all the more damaging given that Dong and his predecessor Gen. Li Shangfu, who was ousted after just seven months in office, were handpicked by Xi.
In recent months, a purge of top generals has shaken China's Rocket Force, the most secretive and sensitive branch of the Chinese military that oversees the country's strategic nuclear forces as well as an arsenal of conventional missiles believed to be at the heart of any attack on Taiwan. Those targeted included current and past commanders. Rocket Force chief Gen. Li Yuchao and his deputy were officially dismissed from their posts last year after disappearing for months. Others purged include a navy commander responsible for the South China Sea, where the CCP aggressively asserts broad territorial claims, and several others responsible for equipment procurement, a long notoriously corrupt part of the 'army.
When Xi came to power in 2012, he pledged to clean up the PLA, which ran a business empire so large that preparation for war often seemed like a secondary concern. The PLA is also a party organization, meaning its loyalty is believed to be first and foremost to the CCP, reinforced by a system of political commissars, which Xi has sought to strengthen. Miao Hua, purged this week, was the supreme commissioner.
The system has been criticized for undermining military professionalism, and despite (or perhaps because of) Xi's efforts, corruption appears to have only gotten worse. Given that those now targeted include officials hand-picked by Xi, this will inevitably be seen as an indictment of his abilities and judgment. Suggestions that this is all down to corruption, however, should be treated with some caution. Corruption is a catch-all used by the party to cover up all kinds of crimes, real or imagined, and often serves as a veil to purge political opponents. This ambiguity became clear when Xi told military leaders in a speech earlier this year: “Be clear, the weapon must always remain in the hands of those who are reliable and loyal to the party.
The Rocket Force shakeup brought an extra layer of intrigue. There has been speculation about whether the purged commanders leaked military information at a time when China is undertaking a substantial expansion of its nuclear arsenal, making Rocket Force of particular interest to security agencies. Western intelligence. CIA Director William Burns said rebuilding China's human spy networks was a top priority after they were compromised and ruthlessly dismantled more than a decade ago. Between 2010 and 2012, dozens of CIA sources were reportedly killed or disappeared after Beijing hacked into the systems the agency used to communicate with them. “We have made progress and worked very hard over the last few years to ensure that we have a strong human intelligence capability to complement what we can acquire through other methods,” Burns told the Security Forum. 'Aspen last year.
According to US intelligence assessments, corruption within the PLA Rocket Force became so extensive that missiles were filled with water instead of fuel and silos in western China had lids that could not open properly. These assessments, reported by Bloomberg, may well be misleading on the part of US spies, but some strategists wonder whether corruption has become so pervasive that it could harm the PLA's ability to consider major military action against Taiwan , For example. . The CCP is well aware that deep-rooted corruption has at times undermined Russia's war effort in Ukraine.
This weekend, there are rumors of more officials in trouble and deeper investigations into the country's vast military-industrial complex. The PLA's official newspaper has pledged to wage a continuing war against corruption. If corruption is indeed the reason for Miao's dismissal, then he will have presided over a vast network to facilitate this corruption. As for Defense Minister Dong Jun, rumors that he will be purged are slanderous and purely fabricated, a military spokesperson said. This may sound like ringing support for the embattled boss, but Xi Jinping's ruthless and opaque court is such that it seems guaranteed to fuel further rumors.
