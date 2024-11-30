Surrounded by fire: why Starmer's foreign policy problems are piling up

It is usually a sign of a failing prime minister and at the end of his term when the outgoing president becomes obsessed with foreign policy trips abroad.

So it was for Margaret Thatcher, who was actually deleted in Parisand for Tony Blair and his government, lost on all sides in the sea of ​​turmoil that was the invasion of Iraq and its aftermath.

But Keir Starmer seems to have started as the others finished. As of 11 November 2024, Starmer has visited Belgium, Hungary, Ireland, Italy and Samoa once. He also visited France, Germany and the United States three times.

Starmer could, like his predecessors, flee domestic political misery (his first 100 days now being notoriously deflating, notably because of his opinion polls). Even if this is a case of early political misery.

This represents 14 trips, or almost one per week since he became Prime Minister. And more visits are planned to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates next year. No wonder Starmer earned the nickname from Westminster “Gap Year Keir”.

But the strange thing is that Starmer hardly engages in an international arena where he can strike a heroic pose, as Thatcher thought she did on the post-Cold War scene, or Blair thought that he was doing it in Iraq, until realities caught up. him.

Indeed, Starmer's international situation is at least as perilous as his domestic situation.

“Special relationship”

Firstly, the hinge on which the entire UK foreign policy rests, namely the “special relationship” with the United States, would rarely have seemed so problematic for a new British Prime Minister.

Donald Trump, as he has made abundantly and publicly clear, hates the Labor Party. He hates it in general ideological terms, he has hated it for a long time his Muslim mayor of London, and he hates the fact that members of the Labor Party went to work for Kamala Harris's doomed campaign.

And Labor cabinet members, at least before their tenure and free speech, made it clear what they thought of Trump. And no one had been clearer than the new Minister of Foreign Affairs, David Lammy, who, before being in charge of national diplomacy, called Trump “a sociopath neo-Nazi sympathizer.”

Lammy, not an easy mind to question his ideas, has now demonstrated FCO-inspired groveling. But Trump is notoriously vengeful and petty, so he is unlikely to rehabilitate him in the eyes of the president-elect.

However, one could say that this political animosity will be a marginal issue, and that relations between states will survive the incompatibility of personalities and ideologies.

But this may be wishful thinking, as there are substantive issues at stake that will trouble the alliance, perhaps more than it has since the 1956 Suez Crisis.

Trump is a protectionist and an isolationist. The United States has not had a president like this, except for Trump's first presidency since before World War II.

If Trump keeps his “if” campaign promise, it is true that trade tariffs will arrive. Aimed specifically, but not only, at China, they could also affect the United Kingdom.

If they do, the already fragile British economy will take a hit of 22 billion, according to some experts. This is the same scale that Chancellor Rachel Reeves described as a “black hole” in the national finances.

If Trump's tariffs come to fruition, the cost of living will rise again at a time when workers have not recovered from this latest round of corporate price gouging.

Trump's isolationism

Even if Trump excludes the UK from his tariffs, there will likely be a price to pay for the UK joining Trump's trade war. And this too will prove a costly option, as China remains the UK. sixth trading partnerjust after France and ahead of Italy and Spain.

Second, the war in Ukraine will be another stumbling block. Volodymyr Zelensky's government is clearly losing the war, even though the cost to Russia is enormous.

Keir Starmer (left) and Chinese President Xi Jinping after their meeting at the Sheraton Hotel, on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, November 18, 2024 (Stefan Rousseau/AFP)

Trump, in a typical boast, said he could end war in one day. This is buffoonery, of course. But Trump's isolationists and realists elsewhere in the U.S. foreign policy elite might agree that now is the time to cut their losses in Ukraine.

The whole point of a proxy war is that you are supposed to defeat your enemy without committing your own forces. Yet the war seems increasingly unwinnable without direct, or at least more direct, Western firepower.

Trump could take another view and let the British and Europeans sort out as best they can the pro-Ukrainian ideology they have so carefully constructed.

Starmer appears to have no qualms about this, as his advocacy of allowing Ukraine firing British Storm Shadow missiles in the Russian interior demonstrates this.

It is quite surprising that the British establishment has managed to find itself at odds with the two main trading blocs which determine the shape of the British economy. But that’s where Trump’s protectionism and Brexit left them.

Starmer really has no answer to this double danger. Of course he will try to make fun of Trump. But there is a limit to how far this can go. Starmer will never succeed in outbidding Trump's true sycophants like Nigel Farage and the dominant far-right leadership of the Conservative Party.

And that will hardly convince Trump's well-developed ear of genuine obsequiousness.

As Europe's most destructive war confounds Ukraine hawks, including Starmer, and the trade war places Britain between the rock of Trump's protectionism and Boris Johnson's Brexit legacy, it may soon feel like to return to the relative warmth of Europe. a skeptical and disillusioned British electorate.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policies of Middle East Eye.