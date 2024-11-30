PM Modi to inaugurate Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav to showcase eight northeastern states





File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav 2024 here, a three-day festival that will begin on December 6 at the Bharat Mandapam to showcase the cultural, social and economic fabric of the eight northeastern states. Union Minister for Development of North East Region Jyotiraditya Scindia said the Mahotsav would provide an unprecedented platform for the region's vibrant textile industry, handicrafts and unique products to geographical indication (GI). Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, Mizoram, Tripura and Sikkim are also called Ashtalakshmi or eight forms of prosperity. They contribute significantly to the cultural, social and economic fabric of India. The event will promote long-term business relationships between artisans and buyers in the northeast and is expected to generate a significant volume of on-site sales and numerous bulk orders, the minister said. Investors will also meet government officials and entrepreneurs to discuss investment opportunities in textiles, handicrafts, agriculture and tourism. At the Mahotsav curtain-raiser event, Mr. Scindia highlighted the importance of the Northeast in India's future development, in line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Prime Minister's vision is that the engine of India's growth should be the North East region. The eight avatars of Lakshmi: prosperity, opulence, purity, wealth, knowledge, duty, agriculture and animal husbandry represent the essence of the northeast, he said. Mr Scindia said the ministry had set up five task forces to analyze and improve the value chain of local products, ensuring that farmers and artisans maximize their economic potential. The opportunities in the northeast are immense, whether it is bamboo, rubber or other local products. We are working to connect them to the rest of the country and the world, the minister said. This apart, a bankers' summit will be held in the coming days to strengthen banking infrastructure in the northeast and improve access to credit and financial services for entrepreneurs and start-ups. A special fashion show would also be organized to highlight the fusion of contemporary design with traditional textiles, showcasing Muga silk dresses and Eri silk stoles. According to the ministry, the region's best designers would collaborate with local artisans to create stunning ensembles. Industry leaders, designers and fashion experts would also discuss sustainable fashion, the future of handloom and the global potential of North East India's textile industry. Daily cultural performances will showcase the Bihu dances of Assam, folk dances of Nagaland and other traditional art forms. Stating that the region is now becoming a focal point for large industrial and infrastructure projects, a government official said that among different sectors, there was notable progress, particularly in the establishment of semi-finished industries. -conductors, mega-bridges to improve connectivity and expansions in the semiconductor sector. road, rail and air networks.

