US approves $385 million arms sale to Taiwan | Military News





The deal includes spare parts for fighter jets and radar systems as President Lai heads to the Pacific, with stops in the United States.

The United States has approved $385 million in new arms sales to Taiwan, the latest sign of deepening military ties that have destabilized China. The United States plans to begin delivering military equipment, including spare parts for fighter jets and radar systems, in 2025, the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said on Friday. in a press release. The sale approved by the US State Department will ensure that Taiwan can meet current and future threats by maintaining the operational readiness of its F-16 fleet, the DSCA said. On Saturday, Taiwanese President William Lai Ching-te left for a trip to the Pacific, with planned stops in the United States that sparked China's fury. China claims autonomous democracy and does not rule out the use of force to achieve its goal of unification. He has long opposed U.S. arms sales to Taiwan. En route Saturday to Pacific allies Marshall Islands, Tuvalu and Palau, Lai will stop in the U.S. state of Hawaii and the territory of Guam in his first overseas trip since taking office in May. In a speech shortly before takeoff, Lai said the tour ushered in a new era of values-based democracy and he thanked the U.S. government for helping make the trip go smoothly. China's Foreign Ministry said it opposed Taiwanese leaders rushing to the United States, which despite lacking formal diplomatic ties is the island's biggest supplier and financier. The United States should treat the Taiwan issue with utmost caution, unequivocally oppose Taiwan's independence and support China's peaceful reunification, ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said. The State Department responded that it saw no justification for a routine, unofficial, private transit to be used as a pretext for provocation. It is the 18th arms deal announced since US President Joe Biden's term in office, according to Taiwan, which is increasingly seeking to expand military ties with its ally. Last month, the United States approved a $2 billion arms sales program to Taiwan, including advanced surface-to-air missile systems and radar. The Ministry of National Defense in Taipei expressed gratitude to the United States for its weapons support and said it was determined to strengthen its defenses in the face of military pressure from China. Taiwan and the United States will continue to consolidate their security partnership, he said. China has stepped up its military pressure on Taiwan in recent years with near-daily deployments of fighter jets and warships around the island. On Saturday, Taiwan's Defense Ministry said 18 Chinese military aircraft and seven military ships as well as two balloons had been detected in the 24 hours before 6 a.m. (2200 GMT Friday).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/11/30/us-approves-385m-arms-sale-to-taiwan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos