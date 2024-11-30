Israel must prepare for the potential emergence of a Sunni jihadist threat on its border





The surprise attack by Sunni rebels in Aleppo is likely strongly linked to the ceasefire between Israel and the Shiite terrorist group Hezbollah. The rebels, backed by Turkey, have maintained control of the northern Syrian province of Idlib after the Assad regime, with the help of Russia and Iran, expelled from most of the country. In Idlib, they regrouped, united the dissident Sunni factions and continued their fight. The turning point came when Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah launched his war against Israel on October 8, 2023, prompting Iran to step up its support for its proxy, especially in recent months. Sunni insurgents launch offensive on Aleppo To disrupt Iranian aid to Hezbollah, the IDF reportedly carried out approximately 70 airstrikes in Syria, targeting not only arms routes along the Lebanese border, but also warehouses and facilities belonging to Hezbollah and other militias. Shiites across the country. These militias, alongside the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), have been instrumental in supporting the Assad regime and fighting insurgents in Idlib. While Russia is considered Assad's main military ally, its forces primarily provide air support, which has proven insufficient to repel the insurgents or inflict significant casualties. 3 View gallery Insurgents in Aleppo (Photo: Muhammad Haj Kadour / AFP) Damascus needs ground forces, a role traditionally played by the IRGC and Syrian Shiite militias commanded by Hezbollah. However, Hezbollah is currently severely weakened and unable to aid Assad's small and poorly armed army. Over the past year, these forces have been preoccupied with aiding Hezbollah in Lebanon and launching attacks against Israel from Syria. Repeated Israeli strikes likely allowed the rebels to regroup and, with Turkish support, launch their offensive. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, an ardent Sunni Islamist, controls the territory bordering Idlib province and supplies weapons to the rebels. As Turkey seeks to repair relations with the Assad regime, Erdoan appears unwilling to pass up the opportunity presented by Damascus' weakness following the war in Lebanon. For Erdoan, religious motivations appear to trump Turkey's national security considerations. 3 View gallery Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Photo: GOP, Muhammad Haj Kadour / AFP) In the short term, the attack could have a positive impact on Israel's security. Assad, in his weakened state, will likely avoid confrontation with Israel, recognizing that Hezbollah cannot come to his aid. If the IRGC deployed forces to Syria, they would likely become targets for IDF strikes, further weakening Assad's regime and military capacity. Assad will therefore be in no hurry to bring Iranian forces into Syria or allow his territory to be used extensively to transfer military equipment and logistical support to Hezbollah in Lebanon. He is focused on preserving his regime, and a military confrontation with Israel could further weaken its already fragile armed forces. Netanyahu explicitly warned Assad of such consequences in a recent interview. 3 View gallery Insurgents in Aleppo (Photo: Muhammad Haj Kadour / AFP) Russia's primary interest is to stabilize the Assad regime to allow its companies to profit from reconstruction projects after Syria's devastating civil war. However, as long as the insurgency persists, such reconstruction efforts cannot take place, making an escalation with Israel counterproductive to Moscow's goals. Additionally, Russia's involvement in the war in Ukraine limits its ability to help Assad as it once did. In the short term, Assad should tread carefully. He will strive to maintain ties with Iran, on which he still relies, while avoiding actions that could provoke devastating Israeli strikes on his army. For now, he could allow limited aid to pass through Syria to Hezbollah, but not on the scale of previous years. Looking ahead, Israel must remain vigilant. While weakening Assad benefits Israel in some ways, Sunni insurgents also pose a significant threat. Hamas illustrates the dangers of Sunni jihadism, and if Assad's regime collapses and Sunni insurgents take control of Syria, Israel could face an even greater security challenge. For now, the insurgent offensive appears to be weakening not only Assad but also Iran and Hezbollah. This dynamic could even push Assad to seek renewed ties with the West and moderate Sunni Arab countries, including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Nonetheless, Israel must prepare for the potential emergence of a Sunni jihadist threat on its northeastern border.

