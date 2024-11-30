



Donald Trump raised eyebrows earlier this month when he announced he was selling a line of $11,000 guitars, with the musical instrument becoming the latest item in a series of Trump-endorsed products that include sneakers, a Bible and victory cologne.

Touted as the only guitar officially endorsed by President Donald J. Trump, the acoustic and electric axes bear all the garish insignia of Trump's political campaigns and were developed with the help of a master luthier.

The guitars feature the slogan Make America Great Again embossed on the neck and an eagle in front of an American flag on the body. The doll is numbered 45. Trump was the 45th president surrounded by many stars. An autographed electric version costs $11,750, the acoustic version $10,250.

Trump announced the move in an article on Truth Social, and the associated Trump Guitars website shows a photograph of Trump, mouth agape, holding a pen to the frame of one of the instruments.

But as soon as Trump tried to launch the music, it was potentially silenced: Gibson told Guitar World this week that she had issued a cease-and-desist order to Trump Guitars owner 16 Creative over the The use of its single-cutaway electric guitar model as a design infringes on Gibson's proprietary trademarks, particularly the iconic Les Paul body shape.

Getting into the guitar sales business is a left-wing move for Trump, whose most notable connection to the guitar is his ability to convince bands who use the instrument to order him to stop playing their music. But throughout his presidential campaign, Trump has made it clear that he will support almost anything, as long as there are benefits to be made.

Trump owes more than $500 million in legal penalties related to his defamation of E. Jean Carroll, a writer who a civil lawsuit alleges was sexually abused by the president-elect, and a decade-long financial fraud .

An eclectic array of endorsed products helped Trump raise at least some of that money.

A Donald Trump supporter, wearing Trump sneakers, in Greenville, North Carolina. Photograph: Logan Cyrus/AFP/Getty Images

The Never-Surrender high-top sneaker was originally announced back in February. This is a pair of shiny gold high-tops that sneakerheads have described as tacky and stylish looking.[ing] like a counterfeit shoe produced by Temu.

The website created to sell the sneakers has since expanded to other markets. She now sells a variety of shoes, including a $299 Trump Victory sneaker and orthopedic-style shoes popular in retirement communities everywhere.

For those who want to smell like Trump, he also offers cologne. There are actually two types of cologne available: Fight Fight Fight and Victory. The first is inspired by Trump's words after he was shot in the ear and is apparently a bold scent that delivers rich, robust notes that leave a lasting impression. Buyers should note, however, that this is not just a cologne, but a symbol of resilience. Inspired by Trump's relentless drive, wear it with pride and confidence.

Victory cologne is the more widely available of the two. The bottle cap is a small gold bust of Trump's head, complete with jowls and a sip, and, according to the website, is intended for movers, shakers and history makers.

He adds: Crowned with a Trump Collectors cap, splash a little victory and own every room you enter.

There's also a perfume for women who embody strength and grace, like President Trump, all sold at outrageous prices. (The Victory, priced at $119, is the cheapest thing by about $100, but it's currently sold out.)

Shoes and perfume pale in comparison to the controversy created by Trump's Bible, God Bless the USA, which the president-elect endorsed and began peddling in March. Priced at $59.99, $83.37 after tax and shipping, it was described by the Guardian as a blasphemous, tacky nightmare, and described by religious leaders as an example of bankrupt and violating Christianity of one of the ten commandments.

Trump also launched a line of watches in September, with the most expensive of his watches selling for $100,000. (This ostentatious golden monstrosity might just be the cheesiest thing he or anyone has ever presented, the Guardian reported.)

But as horrible as Trump merchandise is, it seems there are people willing to buy it. The celebrity builder made about $7.2 million from its line of NFTs and about $399,000 from its sneakers, CBS News reported. Trump also earned $300,000 from his Bibles, according to financial disclosures, while information is not yet available on his allegedly overpriced watches.

Trump has a long, largely unsuccessful history of launching strange products, including: a board game, a vodka, steaks, a magazine and more.

The difference with this flurry of posts is that a) Trump was running for president while flogging his shoes, sneakers, and Bibles and b) for the first time, he actually appears to be making money from his wide range of products.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2024/nov/30/trump-merchandise-for-sale The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos