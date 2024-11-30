By jointly building the Belt and Road, China and Iran move forward hand in hand

TEHRAN – Shortly after arriving in Iran, I visited Semnan province and its ancient post office. I deeply felt that more than 2,000 years ago, China and Iran were closely linked through the ancient Silk Road.

At present, as an important country along the Belt and Road, Iran actively participates in the joint construction of the Belt and Road. Many Iranian friends are keenly interested in the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and often discuss relevant topics with me. This is why I would like to present this important initiative.

1. How was the BRI proposed?

In the fall of 2013, President Xi Jinping proposed the joint construction of the Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road, namely the BRI. It is a major international cooperation initiative proposed by President Xi Jinping with a deep understanding of world developments and the future of mankind. President Xi Jinping stressed that the BRI, drawing inspiration from the ancient Silk Road and focusing on improving connectivity, aims to improve political, infrastructural, trade, financial and people-to-people connectivity, to inject new impetus into the global economy, create new opportunities for global development and build a new platform for international economic cooperation.

Over the past decade, Belt and Road cooperation has enjoyed an extraordinary journey, achieving not only important achievements, but also valuable experience. We have deeply understood that humanity is a community with a shared future, that win-win cooperation is the sure path to successfully launching major initiatives that benefit all, and that the spirit of peace and cooperation, of openness and inclusion, mutual learning and mutual exchange of the Silk Road. Profits are the most important source of strength of Belt and Road cooperation. President Xi Jinping stressed that Belt and Road cooperation is based on the belief that the flame grows when everyone adds wood to the fire and that mutual support can take us far. Such cooperation aims to provide a better life not only to the people of a single country, but also to those of other countries. It promotes connectivity, mutual benefits, common development, cooperation and win-win results. The BRI is proposed by China for the benefit of the whole world.

Why is the BRI favorably received by the international community?

Over the past decade, Belt and Road cooperation has expanded from the Eurasian continent to Africa and Latin America. More than 150 countries and more than 30 international organizations have signed the Belt and Road cooperation documents. We have already organized three BRF sessions and created more than 20 specialized multilateral cooperation platforms under the BRI framework. Belt and Road cooperation has moved from sketches to details, and plans have been transformed into actual projects. A large number of flagship projects and small, but smart, people-centered programs have been launched. Belt and Road cooperation has expanded from physical connectivity to institutional connectivity. Important guiding principles for high-quality Belt and Road cooperation have been established, including the principle of planning together, building together and benefiting together, the philosophy of open, green and clean cooperation. , and the goal of pursuing high standards, people-centered and sustainable cooperation.

Over the past decade, we have strived to build a global connectivity network consisting of economic corridors, international transport routes and information superhighways, as well as railways, roads, airports , ports, pipelines and electrical networks. Covering the land, ocean, sky and Internet, this network has stimulated the circulation of goods, capital, technology and human resources between relevant countries and injected new vitality into the thousand-year-old Silk Road. new era. In 2023, China's trade with partner countries reached 19.5 trillion RMB, accounting for 46.6% of China's total import and export volume, a record since the Belt and Road Initiative was put forward. the Road. Belt and Road cooperation transcends differences between civilizations, cultures, social systems and stages of development. It opened a new path for exchanges between countries and established a new framework for international cooperation. Indeed, the BRI represents humanity's common quest for development for all.

How does the BRI benefit Iran?

Iran has been an important transportation hub and commercial distribution center on the Silk Road since ancient times, and is an important country for the joint construction of the Belt and Road Initiative. Since the two countries signed a memorandum of understanding on jointly promoting the construction of the Belt and Road in 2016, cooperation in various fields between the two sides has been continuously strengthened under this framework. China and Iran have exploited their economic complementarities, China has been Iran's largest trading partner for many years and has become the main export destination for Iranian products, and Iranian specialized agricultural and handicraft products are entered the Chinese market one after the other. Local delegations between the two countries are very enthusiastic about cooperation, and cultural exchanges are becoming closer and closer. This year, the two countries jointly organized a number of cultural exchange activities such as the Iranian Cultural Relics Exhibition, the Chinese Art and Culture Exhibition and the Chinese Film Week, which effectively strengthened mutual understanding and friendship between the two peoples. Last July, the first China-Europe train “Qom (Iran)-Yiwu West” was put into service, which is a striking example of the new progress made in high-quality cooperation under the BRI framework between China and Iran.

Last October, during his meeting with President Masoud Pezeshkian, President Xi Jinping emphasized that Iran is a country with significant regional and international influence and a good friend and partner of China. The strategic importance of China-Iran relations has become greater as the transformations of world changes not seen in a century unfold at a faster pace. No matter how the international and regional situation develops, China will relentlessly develop friendly cooperation with Iran.

China remains committed to openness and cooperation for a common future. We stand ready to work with all parties, including Iran, and support each other to strengthen hard infrastructure connectivity, improve soft connectivity of rules and norms, and deepen people-to-people connectivity through more exchanges and mutual learning, elevating the Belt and Roll cooperation to higher quality for the modernization of all countries and building an open, inclusive and interconnected world for common development.