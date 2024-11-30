Former bureaucrats demand PM Modis' intervention amid growing communal tensions | Latest news India





A group of bureaucrats and retired diplomats have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to convene an interfaith meeting and reassure the government's resolve to maintain communal harmony and integration amid concerns over the extremely tense relations between Hindus and Muslims, and to a certain extent, between Christians. a past decade that they say has left minority communities with extreme anxiety and insecurity. A man protests against violence in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal area in Jammu on Saturday (PTI) Acknowledging that inter-communal relations have suffered blows several times in the past, including following the post-independence partition and the periodic riots that followed, the former senior officials said the incidents over the past decade years were markedly different and showed a clear partisan attitude. unprecedented role of many state governments and their administrative apparatus. In the recent past, there have been calls for boycott of Muslim business establishments and restaurants, non-renting of premises to Muslims and rampant bulldozing of Muslim houses at the behest of the chief ministers themselves run by a ruthless local administration, they said, citing media reports of 154,000 people. establishments were affected and thousands of people, mostly Muslims, found themselves homeless. Managing violence The letter comes amid communal tensions over the conduct of a probe into a Mughal-era mosque in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district following a local court order and 'a request for investigation into the famous 12th century dargah of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in Rajasthan's Ajmer. The very idea that a mendicant saint, a fakir who was an integral part of the Sufi/bhakti movement unique to the Indian subcontinent and a model of compassion, tolerance and harmony could have destroyed any temple to assert his authority is ridiculous. , says the letter. They pointed out that several prime ministers, including Modi, had visited the site to pay homage to the saint's message of peace and harmony. An ideological attack on this particularly syncretic site is an attack on our civilizational heritage and perverts the very idea of ​​an inclusive India that you (PM Modi) seek to reinvigorate, they added. They said the aspiration of a developed Bharat cannot be realized amid such communal unrest and asked Prime Minister Modi to ensure that chief ministers and their administrations follow the letter of the law and the Constitution. You (PM Modi) are the only person who can stop all illegal and malign activities, the letter said. We urge you to reassure all Indians, especially minority communities, that your government will be firm in its resolve to maintain communal amity, harmony and integration, they said. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is yet to respond to this letter. The copy will be updated when they do.

