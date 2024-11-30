Donald Trump's tariff threat could devastate Texas





Economists have warned that Donald Trump's plan to impose 25% tariffs on all products entering the United States from Mexico and Canada could have a dramatic impact on the economy of Texas, the with one predicting it would cost 370,000 jobs in the Lone Star State.

The president-elect made the announcement Monday on his Truth Social website, saying the tariffs would remain in place “until drugs, particularly Fentanyl, and all illegal aliens put an end to this invasion of our country !

Trump's commitment to combating illegal immigration into the United States has been a key pillar of his successful 2024 presidential election campaign. Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' current demographic survey estimate that in July 2023, 11.7 irregular migrants lived in the country, 800,000 more than in July 2022.

Speaking to Newsweek, Ray Perryman, CEO of financial analytics firm The Perryman Group, said the move would have a “disproportionate impact” on Texas. Referring to a Perryman Group study that he said would be released next week, the founder said: “If 25 percent tariffs on all products from Mexico and Canada were to be implemented and maintained, we estimate that the annual losses to the U.S. economy would be approximately $250.6 billion in annual gross domestic product (2024 dollars) and approximately 1.97 million jobs. These losses represent nearly 1% of American GDP.

“Due to its proximity and integrated supply chains with Mexico, Texas would experience a disproportionate impact, which we estimate to be approximately $46.9 billion in annual gross state product (approximately 1 .7 percent of the total) and approximately 370,000 jobs.”

Perryman added that if Trump's tariffs trigger retaliatory measures from Mexico or Canada, or if they trigger inflation leading to higher interest rates, the “negative effects would increase.”

Gary Clyde Hufbauer, a prolific author and nonresident senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, an independent think tank, agreed that the proposed tariffs would hit Texas hard.

Speaking to Newsweek, he said: “A tariff war with Mexico will have serious consequences for Texas. Not only all those avocados, mangoes, beers, tequila, etc. will become more expensive for Texans consumers, but the decline in cross-border road and rail traffic will throw many Texans out of work. Then there is the loss of sales of consumer goods, livestock, gas, oil and electricity to Mexico, which is accompanied by a decline in Mexican tourism to Texas.

In an interview with Newsweek, Vance Ginn, economist and founder of Ginn Economic Consulting, urged Trump to drop his tariff threats.

He said: “Raising taxes through tariffs is a costly mistake that hurts Americans and undermines economic growth. Tariffs of 25 percent on goods from Mexico and Canada would disproportionately harm Texas, the nation's top trading state with those countries, by increasing costs for businesses and businesses. consumers, disrupting supply chains and reducing economic efficiency.

“In 2023, Texas exported and imported billions of dollars of goods and services to Mexico and Canada, a vital trade that supports many Texas jobs. Protectionism through government-imposed tariffs distorts markets, reduces competition, and forces Americans to pay higher prices. »

An economist warned Newsweek that “a tariff war with Mexico would have serious consequences for Texas.” An economist warned Newsweek that “a tariff war with Mexico would have serious consequences for Texas.” Photo-illustration by Newsweek/Getty

Maxwell Marlow, research director at the Adam Smith Institute, a British economic think tank that advocates for free markets, told Newsweek that Trump's plan would likely see Texas hit with retaliatory tariffs.

He said: “Don’t be under any illusions. If Donald Trump adopts his tariffs, they will be paid for by American consumers by increasing the prices of everyday goods. Americans went to the polls intent on defeating inflation, not facilitating its return through bad trade policy.

“Retaliatory measures imposed by U.S. trading partners risk making the situation even worse, weakening U.S. exports and productivity. This would be particularly devastating for areas like Texas, where goods cross borders multiple times during production. The government should avoid interfering in complex supply chains. Raising grocery bills in the name of outdated 18th century mercantilist myths is not in the best interest of workers. »

Professor Dennis Jansen, who heads the economics department at Texas A&M University, told Newsweek that Mexico is “Texas' largest trading partner,” accounting for 29 percent of the state's exports.

He said the tariffs would “raise prices for consumers,” adding that while this would happen U.S.-wide, “given that Texas is a large exporting state, this could well have a stronger impact in Texas.”

Jansen added: “If there is retaliation from abroad – for example if Mexico follows through on its threat to increase tariffs on goods exported from the United States to Mexico – that will further reduce export demand from Texas (and the United States in general). »

However, Trump's tariff proposals were defended on 'America, implementing its America First policy'.

“To be clear,” Ackman said. “According to Trump, the 25 percent tariffs will not be enforced, or if they are enforced, they will be removed, once Mexico and Canada stop the flow of illegal immigrants and fentanyl into the states -United.”

On Wednesday, Trump spoke with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, who he said had “agreed to stop migration through Mexico” following the tariff threat.

However, Sheinbaum gave a different version of the conversation, commenting: “We reiterate that Mexico's position is not to close borders but to build bridges between governments and between peoples. »

Contacted by Newsweek on November 28, Trump transition spokesperson Steven Cheung simply responded: “Happy Thanksgiving!”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trumps-tariff-threat-could-devastate-texas-1993250 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos